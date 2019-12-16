43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Ron Kantowski

Raiders bellyflop and pratfall in final Oakland appearance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2019 - 9:25 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2019 - 9:34 pm

OAKLAND, Calif.

Around here they call it the Autumn Wind, and on Sunday afternoon it blew across Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for the last time at a Raiders football game.

According to the rhyme adopted from an ancient pirate song, “The Autumn Wind is a raider, pillaging just for fun. He’ll knock you ’round and upside down, and laugh when he’s conquered and won.”

But outside of the Jaguars’ stunning come-from-behind 20-16 victory over the now 6-8 Raiders, there was little pillaging — fun or otherwise — as the team said goodbye to 52,738 of its most ardent supporters. If the Autumn Wind fanned flames of discontent in regard to the nomadic franchise again forsaking its Northern California fan base, they were mostly the metaphorical kind.

Late in the third quarter, a phalanx of police and security personnel strolled onto the field to face the grandstands with crossed arms. After the Jaguars rallied to take the lead with 1:13 to play, debris rained from the Black Hole abutting the Jacksonville end zone. A few fights broke out in the stands.

“I wish we could’ve sent the Raider fans off with a lot better finish than that,” Oakland coach Jon Gruden said after his side blew a 16-6 lead in the final six minutes. “Before we talk about the game, I’d like to thank the fans. I’d like to thank the city of Oakland for supporting the Raiders and being faithful in all kinds of seasons. I’ll miss them. I love them.”

The Raiders, who called Oakland home from 1960 to ’81 and again from 1995 until now following an interlude in Los Angeles, will be relocating to Las Vegas in 2020. As the final gun triggered a salvo of half-eaten nachos and other stadium delicacies onto the field, a guy standing in the front row of the Black Hole unfurled a large banner with a pointed suggestion of what Las Vegas could do to itself.

Carr falls into Hole

“After I get done playing football, they can get mad about somebody else playing quarterback,” quarterback Derek Carr said with a forced smile after falling into the Black Hole afterward to greet its crazed denizens, only to be serenaded by resounding boos. “Familiar faces. So many memories. I had to come out and acknowledge them.”

After the Raiders frittered away a game they should have easily won and their once promising playoff hopes were reduced from slim to none, no one would have blamed Carr for lying low before addressing a media horde far less hostile than the one encountered in the south end-zone stands.

After methodically building a 16-3 halftime lead that appeared more than safe, Oakland failed to score in the second half for the second straight week.

“Really, three possessions is all we had,” Gruden said about the Raiders backing off the throttle. “Move it out of our territory, and I think on fourth down and maybe a yard, a little over a yard, I chose to punt. I think we had 20 first downs and they had two at the time.

“I don’t regret it. I do now, but I didn’t regret it at the time.”

So, too, probably did the guy in the Black Hole who got into a hassle with the cops and was led away in handcuffs. Had the Raiders protected the lead, perhaps he would have been content to exchange high-fives with The Violator and Gorilla Rilla instead of haymakers with the authorities.

Forgettable final act

So instead of a last hurrah, the Raiders went out of the Coliseum with another whimper. Instead of taking a final bow, they bellyflopped and pratfalled before the Coliseum’s tattered curtain was lowered for the last time on pro football, or whatever it is the Raiders have been playing down the stretch.

“I think right now I just want to see my family,” Carr said of saying goodbye to Raider Nation in its once venerable backyard.

“You miss it, you’ve got a lot of memories here and things like that. We had a run here, way longer than I’ve been here. You think about all the players that you’ve worn the same jersey as, things like that. It’s something you have in the memory banks, but that’s life, and you just keep on going.”

By the time the Raiders’ perplexed quarterback had finished philosophizing, the sun had set on what The New York Times recently called the “bland, charmless concrete monstrosity” also known as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Autumn Wind had become noticeably more brisk. In six days, it would be a Winter Wind.

Raiders fans — at least the ones in Oakland — already were feeling its bitter chill.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Fall in Oakland Finale - VIDEO
The Raiders final home game of their second stint in Oakland ended in defeat when they to the Jaguars 20-16.
Raiders Fans Come Out in Full Force in Final Game Played in Oakland - VIDEO
The Raiders could not bring home a victory for their fans in Oakland in their final game to ever be played inside the Oakland Coliseum as the team fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-16. In this episode of Vegas Nation, we pay tribute to the team's fans, those in the Black Hole and beyond. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Reflect on Oakland - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 in their final game in Oakland. Erik Harris, Charles Woodson and Darren Waller all reflect on the history of the Raiders and their time in Oakland.
Raiders Hope To Win At Last Home Game | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders hope to win at their last home game in Oakland against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vegas Nation Red Zone co-hosts Heidi Fang and Ed Graney goes over their chances to win, and the fate of Derek Carr before coming to Las Vegas next year.
Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown questionable for final game in Oakland - VIDEO
On Friday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and offensive tackle Trent Brown were listed as questionable for the teams' final home game at the Oakland Coliseum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tahir Whitehead Nominated For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award - VIDEO
The Raiders nominated linebacker Tahir Whitehead for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his contributions on and off the field.
Roster Turnover Opens Opportunities For Raiders Younger Talent - VIDEO
The Raiders have dealt with roster turnover all season, beginning when rookie safety Johnathan Abram was injured in the first game. The team's recent roster moves are allowing younger talent on defense the opportunity to showcase themselves as the season closes. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Practices Wednesday - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, through it was only a walk through. The team will continue to evaluate him throughout the week to see if he will play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Raiders Make Roster Moves Ahead of Final Game in Oakland. - VIDEO
The Raiders made changes to their active roster and practice squad including waiving safety D.J. Swearinger and moving cornerback Daryl Worley back to play safety.
Jon Gruden Vows Change Ahead of Final Game in Oakland - VIDEO
"There will be changes" said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday following the Raiders 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders have one final game in Oakland before they finish the season on the road and relocate to Las Vegas.
Another Blowout Loss Crushes Raiders Postseason Aspirations - VIDEO.
Three weeks in a row the Raiders have taken a loss by a huge deficit. Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans all but ends the Raiders chances of securing a wildcard spot in the AFC Playoffs in a season filled with many highs and lows.
Raiders Lose Third Straight, Fall to Titans 42-21
After losing two straight games on the road the Raiders were back in Oakland looking to right the ship with a shot at postseason play on the line against the Tennessee Titans. After a tightly contested first half the Titans were able to pull away, winning 42-21.
Raiders Playoff Hopes Fade with 42-21 Loss to the Titans - Video
The Raiders lost their third straight game in their return to Oakland. The Titans took over the game in the second half scoring 21 unanswered points. Though the Raiders are still in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot, their chances faded drastically with the 42-21 loss. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How The Raiders Can Beat The Titans | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders will face off against the Tennessee Titans at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday. Sports Columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation Red Zone host Heidi Fang go over the matchup and how the Raiders need to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill in check.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Josh Jacobs Questionable for Sunday Against Titans - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Friday that rookie running back Josh Jacobs would be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders Tackle Trent Brown Out Against Titans - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown will not play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Brandon Parker will be replacing him due to David Sharpe dealing with a calf injury.
Raiders Managing Jacobs' Shoulder Injury Throughout The Week - VIDEO
The Raiders are monitoring rookie running back Josh Jacobs' shoulder injury to make sure he is good-to-go for their game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They'll also have to figure out how to stop the Titans high powered offense with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry on the other side of the ball. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deshone Kizer Moves Up Raiders Depth Chart - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Deshone Kizer moved up the depth chart Thursday replacing Mike Glennon as Derek Carr's backup going forward. On defense the Raiders are preparing to take on the Titans' tank of a running back in Derrick Henry.
After Losing Two on the Road, Raiders Hope To Continue Home Win Streak - VIDEO
The Raiders are 4-1 at home this season and looking to add on to their three-game win streak at home after two blowout losses on the road in previous weeks.The Raiders are also hopeful to get rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow back for the last two games of the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders AFC Wildcard Ranking on the Line Against Titans - VIDEO
The Tennessee Titans are ranked above the Raiders in the AFC Wildcard standings and with a win this Sunday the team will put themselves in a better position for post season play.
Raiders Henderson Headquarters Tour Update - Video
The Raiders Henderson headquarters is set to open sometime in June, just a month before Allegiant Stadium's opening date. The Las Vegas Review-Journal was given a tour of the future Las Vegas Raiders' home and practice facilities.
Raiders Headquarters In Henderson Name Officially Revealed - Video
The Raiders practice facility and headquarters in Henderson had its name officially revealed. Intermountain Healthcare will have the naming rights for the facility. Cassie Soto and Mick Akers break down the new business deal with the Raiders.
Raiders Have to Correct Miscues For A Shot at Postseason Play - VIDEO
There is a lot the Raiders have to correct heading into the final stretch of the season if they want to have a shot at a wild card spot. They can begin to right the ship this Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans in one of their final games in Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders won't win AFC West, Playoff Hopes Still Alive - VIDEO
With their loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders wont win the AFC West, however a shot at a wildcard slot is still in the picture if they can regroup down the stretch. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Continue to Struggle, Lose to Chiefs 40-9 - VIDEO
With AFC West supremacy on the line the Raiders took a huge loss to Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs losing 40-9. Turnovers and Penalties were a big factor as quarterback Derek Carr was unable to shake his demons in the cold.
Raiders say they have to learn from their mistakes after Chiefs loss - VIDEO
The Raiders fell to the Chiefs, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Following the loss, players said they have to learn from their mistakes, but are proud that the team kept fighting until the end. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Raiders-Chiefs preview - Video
The Raiders finish their 2-game road trip facing their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. Vegas Nation's Myles Simmons and Vinny Bonsignore preview the game, explain what the Raiders need to do to win and what it means for the team's playoff hopes. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Have To Limit Explosive Plays With AFC West Supremacy On The Line - VIDEO
If the Raiders hope to take first place in the AFC West Standings this Sunday, they'll have to limit the big plays from a very explosive Chiefs offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LaMarcus Joyner Active, Trent Brown Questionable for Sunday - VIDEO
Raiders defensive back LaMarcus Joyner will be active on Sunday after missing a few games due to a groin injury however offensive tackle Trent Brown will be listed as questionable.
Raiders Hope Gafford and Jones Can Fill In For Renfrow - VIDEO
The Raiders promoted wide receiver Rico Gafford from the practice squad this week to help fill in the role vacated by the injured Hunter Renfrow. Defensively, they're hoping to limit big plays from an explosive Chiefs offense. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST