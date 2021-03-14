Scott Ghertner seen much in 25 years of MGM Public Relations

Scott Ghertner hasn’t seen it all, but he has seen a lot in 25 years in sports and public relations at MGM Resorts.

Ten days after marking his 25th anniversary with the company, MGM Resorts executive director of public relations Scott Ghertner was scrambling to make sure everything was in its proper place for the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

Including Bill Walton’s chair.

The Hall of Fame center, who towered over opponents as a player, prefers to do the same as a broadcaster. Ghertner has an aide named Max Bizzarro who stacks three convention-style chairs — I’m told the process combines the preciseness of splitting an atom with a game of Jenga — so the big redhead has the airspace required to engage ESPN sidekick Dave Pasch in inimitable and nonstop banter and repartee.

But in considering his MGM career, the diminutive 48-year-old media expert said being responsible for Bill Walton’s chair probably only rates an honorable mention on a highlight reel that includes:

— Frozen Fury, Kings vs. Avalanche exhibition series:“That eventually led to what we have now,” Ghertner said of the NHL bestowing the Golden Knights upon Las Vegas.

— Bite of the Century, Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield: “When it actually happened I was on the concourse walking the arena with one of our interns who said ‘I think (Tyson) just bit his ear.”

— Opening T-Mobile Arena: “Having a major arena in which we now house the hockey team and all the other great sports and major events we host is awesome.”

— Michael Jordan’s Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek Golf Course: “I earned the new nickname ‘Little Man’ from the greatest basketball player of all time.”

— Being waved around like an Oscar, Emmy or ESPY by comedian and actor Brad Garrett on the red carpet: “He picked me up and pretended I was his award.”

Around the horn

— Vegas Madness leftovers: The last time Long Beach State, which was eliminated from the Big West Tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena by UC Santa Barbara, won an NCAA Tournament game was when Jerry Tarkanian was coach in 1973. … It was cool to see local products hooping it up in the Pac-12 tournaments as well as calling block or charge: Las Vegans Deldre Carr (men) and InFini Robinson (women) were among the Pac-12 referees. … The NCAA dream of former UNLV interim coach Todd Simon and top-seeded Southern Utah ended in the Big Sky semifinals when Montana State beat the buzzer to force overtime and a long 3-point attempt by SUU’s Dre Marin that would have forced a second OT rattled in and out.

— The explanation given to Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the Southern Nevada Healthy District in reducing attendance at NASCAR Weekend from 20 percent capacity to 15 was that LVMS was to serve as a “pilot program” for safely allowing spectators back to large facility sporting venues amid the pandemic.

Just days after last Sunday’s race, the limit was bumped to 20 percent. On Friday, it was increased to 50. When it comes to pilot programs, LVMS’ must be on a par with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who performed the flyover before the green flag.

“Nothing surprises me with our health district,” LVMS president Chris Powell said, sounding as if somebody had spilled Pennzoil on his corn flakes.

— Is baseball really a game of inches? The Las Vegas Aviators soon will find out when bases extended from 15 inches to 18 make their debut at the Triple-A level. “It’s going to have the most effect on the bang-bang play at first base and stolen bases at second base is what they think,” Aviators president Don Logan said.

It has been announced that Rocket Mortgage will become the presenting sponsor of Michigan State’s basketball team although one social media pundit believes the company picked the wrong Spartans’ squad.

Wrote Twitter user Midwestern Hedgie: “Rocket Mortgage should have sponsored the football team instead because they tried to add seven points to my friend’s (refinance) after her initial quote.”

