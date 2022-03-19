Walk through a giant colon for Lights opening game

Known for crazy promotions, Las Vegas Lights turn serious about educating spectators during national colorectal awareness month.

Lights FC mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker walks through an inflatable colon that will greet soccer fans before the team's home games in March to create awareness in colon health. (Lights FC)

At first blush, having spectators stroll through a giant inflatable colon might seem like just another in a long line of crazy stunts dreamed up by Lights FC owner-huckster Brett Lashbrook.

But as anybody who has awaken from a routine colonoscopy only to be told they had developed a polyp so large that it will require surgery, the subject of colon health is not exactly a playful elbow to the ribs.

“We’re starting uncomfortable conversations that need to be had,” Lashbrook said about the return of “Colleen the Colon” which will welcome — if that’s the right word — fans at Lights home games in March, a nod to national colorectal awareness month. “We’re saving lives here.”

The pink inflatable color measures more than 12 feet wide and stands more than 12 feet tall and will allow soccer aficionados to simulate walking through a human colon. The idea is to educate people about colon tissue, Crohn’s disease, polyps and colon cancer, the third-leading cause of domestic cancer-related deaths.

“From the team that has regularly brought you match-day fun with llamas, water balloon world records and sideline mattress seats, Lights FC is ready to use our platform to help raise awareness about colorectal cancers,” Lashbrook said.

“In all seriousness, this is how to start a conversation when men don’t want to do it. I’m approaching my 45th birthday and I’m (concerned) and I don’t want to do that (undergo colorectal screening). But you have to.”

Strolling through a giant, inflatable colon might not provide as much match-day fun as chasing dollar bills that are sent fluttering into the air by a helicopter or posing for a selfie with a llama.

But it just might save your life.

That said, it still would come us a surprise if Manchester United inflated its own “Colleen Colon” before its next fixture at Old Trafford.

We kick off our 2022 @USLChampionship home schedule THIS SATURDAY! And we have a postgame fireworks show courtesy of @redapplefw! Can't wait to see you at Cashman Field for all of our matches scheduled in Downtown Las Vegas this year. #VivaLights 🎉⚽️ 🎟️ https://t.co/S1RT2ydqnF pic.twitter.com/c3taRzZp8P — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) March 18, 2022

Around the horn

— Do you remember the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, a booby prize of sorts for college basketball teams not selected for the NCAA and National Invitation tournaments? Well, it now is called The Basketball Classic, and it has shrunk from 32 teams to 21. One of those is Southern Utah, coached by former UNLV assistant and interim head coach Todd Simon.

The Thunderbirds Wednesday defeated Kent State (which twice beat an Akron team that nearly upset UCLA in the NCAA Tournament) 83-79. It was Southern Utah’s 21st win of the season, the second-most in school history.

Proud of our guys tonight of our 83-79 win over an outstanding Kent State team. Keys were shooting 53.8% from the floor, 20 assists and winning the rebound battle. Tonight was our 2nd postseason win in our D1 history and now the 2nd most wins in a season. https://t.co/vNHPXcsJak — Todd Simon (@CoachTsimon) March 17, 2022

— It was announced Wednesday the Pacific Coast League and the familiar names of 10 other historic baseball minor leagues (International, Eastern, Southern, Texas, Midwest, Northwest, South Atlantic, California, Carolina and Florida State) — will be reinstated in 2022 after Major League Baseball, which now runs the minors, acquired their rights.

Founded in 1903, the PCL will include the Aviators and nine other Triple-A clubs who played under the banner of Triple-A West last season. A new PCL logo will feature mountain tops, a Redwood forest and evergreen and palm trees.

The Pacific Coast League is back with a fresh look!https://t.co/YH1aL4gnfe pic.twitter.com/huA2OrVIAy — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 16, 2022

— To commemorate Pi Day March 14, the Aviators tweeted a list of alums who have batted .314 (the date and averages resemble the 3.14 mathematics ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, called Pi.)

So here’s a big piece of Pi to Rusty Tillman (1986), Dan Bilardello (1991), Koyie Hill (2003), Luis Garcia (2004), David Cooper (2012), Eric Campell (2013), Alex Castellanos (2015) and Patrick Kivlehan (2018).

Now there’s an analytic you won’t even find in Bill James’ Historical Baseball Abstract.

In honor of #PiDay, here's our previous Las Vegas players who've batted .314 in season: Patrick Kivlehan, 2018

Alex Castellanos, 2015

Eric Campbell, 2013

David Cooper, 2012

Luis Garcia, 2004

Koyie Hill, 2003

Dan Bilardello, 1991

Rusty Tillman, 1986 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) March 15, 2022

0:01

— “A tradition unlike any other: Finding where the heck truTV is in my local listings.” — various social media contributors during the opening day of March Madness.

A tradition unlike any other pic.twitter.com/Gt77gxORus — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 15, 2022

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.