Wheels up: Paul Sewald recalled by Mets after short 51s stint

A few hours after a July 3 postgame fireworks extravaganza (or spectacular), the 51s boarded a bus that would arrive in Fresno, California, in about six hours, contingent upon how long it took to stretch tired legs in Bakersfield.

New York Mets relief pitcher Paul Sewald throws against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Some differences between the major leagues and the minors are nuanced.

Others not so much.

Former Bishop Gorman High pitcher Paul Sewald was not aware his stint in PCL purgatory would be temporary. He was recalled by the Mets on Friday after spending most of last season and this one with the parent club as a late-inning setup man.

“It’s not a private plane to Miami, that is for sure,” Sewald said before being summoned back for more big league wine and roses. “It’s been awhile since I’ve taken a drive like that. But I still know my roots. I was in the minor leagues for six years.”

Now he’s back in The Show.

Wheels up.

How long he stays might depend on how long left-hander Jerry Blevins remains on the bereavement list. Or it might be decided by how well Seward commands his fastball, the lack of which had him sleeping in his own bed since June 21.

Sewald’s four-seamer has a natural sinking action. When he can’t place it on the edges of the TV K-Zone, his excellent walk-to-strikeout ratio becomes less so. That would explain why he was riding a bus to Fresno during the wee hours of Tuesday night.

But at least the baseball gods have a sense of humor.

Despite throwing the ball well during much of his time in New York, Sewald’s won-loss record was 0-10. During his two weeks in Las Vegas, it was 3-0.

“That’s why win-loss record is not as important as maybe people think it is, but it’s still right next to your name (in the boxscore),” said the personable 28-year-old. “One win in the major leagues would be fine for me.”

Perhaps now he’ll get another opportunity, or even several, to pick up an elusive ‘W.’

Which beats riding the bus to Fresno.

Just saw Paul Sewald getting into an Uber outside JFK, so I guess the Mets are making a move today. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) July 6, 2018

Delayed outburst

Speaking of the aforementioned extravaganza (or spectacular), it is a well-known fact that a snappy 2-1 game lasting around 2:05 has never been played at any minor league ballpark hosting postgame fireworks.

Wrote RJ baseball beat writer Betsy Helfand on Twitter as parents and their kids used hourglasses to count down the outs Tuesday: “The 51s are treating one of the biggest crowds of the season (9,321 fans) to one of the longest games of the season.”

The Bees won 14-12 in a not-so-snappy 3:42.

It could have been worse were it not for Salt Lake’s Nolan Fontana who went 0-for-6, left seven men on base and was named player of the game by parents, kids and the fireworks marshal.

The 51s are treating one of the biggest crowds of the season (9,321 fans) to one of the longest games of the season. They are down 12-10 to Salt Lake in the seventh inning. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) July 4, 2018

The 51s lost 14-12 to Salt Lake. Here are some fireworks, though 🎆 pic.twitter.com/ElaOpCltsZ — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) July 4, 2018

Gallagher reinstated

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher has been reinstated after completing the sanctioning body’s Road to Recovery program.

The 28-year-old Las Vegan was suspended May 2 for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy just three days after breaking through for his first Xfinity victory, at daunting Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. He drives for the GMS team owned by his father, Maury, founder of Las Vegas’ Allegiant Air.

Spencer Gallagher is expected to drive in the Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway on Friday.

“It’s great to be back at the track with my team,” he said in responding to a text message. “My time off has given me a lot of opportunity to focus on GMS, and making myself the best driver I can be. I’m excited to get back out at Kentucky and carry on the winning form we’ve been showing this year.”

Time for the next chapter boys and girls. Been a tough road, but it’s through adversity that you learn true strength. Can’t thank the entire garage, the fans and everyone at @GMSRacingLLC enough for their support through this. See you guys at Kentucky ❤️💪🏻 #nowbacktoit — Spencer Gallagher (@23SpeedRacer) July 4, 2018

Bun soaking

The third paragraph of an Associated Press story on the Nathan’s Famous July 4 hot dog eating contest chronicling Las Vegan Miki Sudo’s fifth consecutive victory in the women’s division read as follows:

Sudo, 32, was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

Other than that World Series when George Brett was suffering from hemorrhoids, one could spend a lifetime writing sports stories and never have the opportunity to sneak that one past the copy desk.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.