Sam Gordon

G League Ignite star goes No. 3 overall in NBA draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 5:25 pm
 
Scoot Henderson arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, ...
Scoot Henderson arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

G League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson was selected No. 3 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in the NBA draft.

A 6-foot-2-inch point guard from Marietta, Georgia, Henderson averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 46 games over two seasons with the Ignite, who are headquartered in Henderson.

The 19-year-old brings a rare combination of power, explosiveness, poise and maturity to the point, having forgone his senior year of high school in 2021-22 to sign with Ignite and become at 17 the youngest professional basketball player in American history.

Victor Wembanyama, a 7-4 phenom from France, went No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. Alabama forward Brandon Miller went No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

