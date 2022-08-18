Gordon: Another lively crowd ignites another win for the best team in town

Like the record 10,015 who attended the Aces’ regular-season finale Sunday, the Wednesday crowd was enthralled by the team that’s one win away from the WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a foul called on the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans go wild as Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) misses two free throw shots during the second half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, a majority of the Raiders, the Raiderettes and Flavor Flav may have declined A’ja Wilson’s public invitation to Game 1 of the WNBA quarterfinals Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena. But 8,725 accepted.

I doubt they regret it.

Like the record 10,015 who attended the regular-season finale Sunday against the Seattle Storm, the Wednesday crowd was enthralled by the best team in town — and another fourth-quarter clinic from Chelsea Gray that has the Aces one win away from the WNBA semifinals.

The Sunday crowd included NBA All-Stars like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Trae Young and Kyle Lowry.

This one included Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith, former Las Vegas mayor and casino executive Jan Jones Blackhurst, Raiders tight end Darren Waller (now a regular on the baseline), Raiders president Sandra Douglas Morgan, G League Ignite coach Jason Hart, forward Shareef O’Neal and Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque.

Along with lifelong sports fan Jan Jones, 74, who sat in Section 120 and playfully tossed a referee her glasses at halftime.

“The rest of the city has to come out again on Saturday. We’re at home this weekend. They’ve got to come out,” guard Chelsea Gray said after scoring nine of her 17 in the fourth quarter. “But the crowd is always amazing. We need that, especially in the playoffs. We work for home-court advantage because we know our fans are going to show up and show out. We loved their energy tonight.”

Rally towels and bracelets

Luminaries like those Wilson called for may augment the atmosphere that makes Michelob Ultra Arena a special place for the Aces to play. But it’s the community of dedicated fans like Jones — also an ardent Rebels and Golden Knights supporter — who are most responsible for the home-court advantage to which the Aces have become accustomed.

They embraced the worst team in the WNBA upon its 2017 relocation to Las Vegas. Endured a lean 2018 to watch the franchise become one of the league’s best.

An average of 5,606 attended home games in 2022, the most since the Aces arrived from San Antonio.

The ones who showed up Wednesday were furnished with white rally towels that read “Raise the Stakes” in red lettering — courtesy of the team staffers who spent their Tuesday afternoon placing them on empty seats, prepping the arena for the festivities.

Electronic bracelets were also provided to spectators upon entry and ignited with colors that matched the theme of the various in-game promotions.

Michelob Ultra Arena was lit. Literally.

Ask the guy in the Star Wars shirt who did the robot during the “A’ja Wilson Dance Cam,” triggering a frenzy during one of the most notable in-game promotions.

“Our fans show up every night for us,” said All-Star guard Jackie Young, who supplied 16 points and five rebounds. “It’s our job to put on a show for them.”

Another one Saturday

The Aces didn’t quite do that in Game 1, struggling offensively for long stretches against a pesky but outmatched Mercury squad devoid of superstars Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi.

They scored nine points in the third quarter, and the 8,725 waved those towels anyway.

They would twirl them with more fervor when Gray drove to the basket and drew a flagrant foul on Phoenix forward Megan Gustafson, igniting a personal 7-0 run for Gray that would turn a four-point game into a blowout — and a basketball game into a party.

“I know (the arena) was rocking tonight,” Young added, “especially when Chelsea was fired up and started hitting shots.”

Game 2 is at 6 p.m. Saturday. Doubt anyone who shows up will regret it.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.