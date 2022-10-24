Gordon: Behind improving line, Josh Jacobs continues to thrive

Josh Jacobs powered the Raiders to a victory Sunday and eclipsed his mentor’s franchise record for most rushing yards in a player’s first 50 games.

Unbeknownst to Josh Jacobs, the greatest running back in Raiders history was watching him scamper for 143 more yards and three more touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over the Texans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

But when the 24-year-old walked off the field after embracing Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, he found Marcus Allen in the bowels of the venue.

Eagerly awaiting a celebratory conversation.

About the victory — and something else.

“It’s been huge to see him,” Jacobs said. “Especially him being who he is … take the time and mentor me and talk to me about things he sees and stuff like that. … I don’t really take it for granted.”

Jacobs powered the Raiders to a victory and eclipsed his mentor’s franchise record for most rushing yards in a player’s first 50 games. Jacobs has 3,688 in three-plus seasons and 441 in his past three games, coinciding with the Raiders’ three best outings of the season.

And the emergence of their much maligned offensive line.

“We try to keep pushing each week because we know the backs we have and how they can change the outcome of a game.” said Kolton Miller, the anchor at left tackle.

Cohesion up front

Jacobs certainly notices, crediting the offensive line and explaining that “it’s the first time in a long time that I’ve had 4 to 5 yards without being touched by anybody.”

The fourth-year back leads the NFL in rushing yards after contact, but his bravado was a luxury against the Texans instead of a necessity.

A unit comprised of Miller, left guard Dylan Parham, center Andre James, right guard Alex Bars and right tackle Thayer Munford — who replaced the injured Jermaine Eluemunor — opened gaping holes for Jacobs, who finished runs at the second level.

He didn’t run for more than 15 yards on any play.

Didn’t need to, either, knowing seven, eight, or nine awaited on seemingly every carry.

“He’s patient about the game. Just the way he comes to the sideline when we’re not having success, he still has that same fire as when we’re up and we are having success,” Parham said. “He wasn’t too high. He wasn’t too low. … He’s just passionate. He’s ready to go.”

What’s more is the Raiders surrendered only one sack, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to comfortably complete 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a score sans the pressure he faced at the beginning of the season. He, too, acknowledged the play of the offensive line and the comfort its productivity creates.

“It’s never going to be perfect, especially in this league against the guys that they’re playing,” Carr said. “They’ll be the first ones to tell you there’s stuff they’d love to clean up. But I’m proud of the way that they’re playing. And we’re going to need them to do that going forward.”

‘The right direction’

Carr also referred to Jacobs as one of the NFL’s best backs, and, guess what, he’s right.

He’s one of seven players since the NFL and AFL merged in 1970 to run for more than 140 yards and a score in three consecutive games. Among the others: O.J. Simpson, Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry.

Not among them: Allen, whom Jacobs can admire one minute and outpace the next.

“He’s been telling me his experiences and how he felt in certain situations. And that’s what helps me. I’m not in this alone,” Jacobs said. “He’s been one of my biggest advocates since I came into the league. For him to take me under his wing and be willing to do that, it’s been huge for me.”

He’s mentored by a Hall of Famer. Performing like one, too.

And to think he was starting in the Hall of Fame Game a couple of months ago.

“We’re headed toward the right direction,” Jacobs said. “Just to be able to come out and get a win and see guys put it together when it matters most, it’s definitely been huge.”

