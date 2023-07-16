Gordon: Griner’s return highlights best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet

Only players from the Aces received comparable introductory ovations to Brittney Griner at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Young fans cheer during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The roar began well before Michelob Ultra Arena public address announcer Chet Buchanan could say Brittney Griner’s name, the sellout crowd eager to cheer the Phoenix Mercury center and nine-time WNBA All-Star with warmth.

“Welcome back, BG,” he said amid the crowd’s crescendo.

The first ovation Saturday night for Griner wouldn’t be the last.

Griner’s return to WNBA All-Star Weekend ignited the league’s most spirited All-Star Weekend to date — complete with Team Stewart’s 143-127 victory over Team Wilson. Her unlawful detainment in Russia marred last year’s All-Star Game in Chicago.

Her transition dunk midway through the first quarter ignited this one.

THE @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game missed @brittneygriner so much but she’s BACKKKK 💪 Welcoming BG to the floor for Team Stewart pic.twitter.com/kcnXA9tunw — WNBA (@WNBA) July 16, 2023

“It was a huge burden on (her) team last year, and the whole league and everybody that was rooting for her to come home from her wrongful detention,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

“We’re thrilled she’s here. She looks happy. I can’t be more proud.”

The sights, the sounds

With Griner here this weekend and without the restrictions caused by COVID-19 in 2021, WNBA All-Star Weekend flourished in Las Vegas — again.

Basketball royalty convened at Mandalay Bay for All-Star Weekend in 2019, bringing the late great Kobe Bryant and living legend Chris Paul to Michelob Ultra Arena to watch the league’s greatest players.

COVID limited the attendance at Michelob Ultra Arena in 2021.

Notable attendees this year included retired legends Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes, Tracy McGrady and Dwyane Wade, who last week acquired an ownership stake in the Chicago Sky.

Also sitting courtside were Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Aces owner Mark Davis, stationed in his usual seat.

Of hosting the All-Star Game, Aces point guard Chelsea Gray said, “It’s a great vibe. … It’s a big small town. Everybody just shows up and shows out.”

Of joining Aces teammates A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum on Team Wilson, Gray said “to be able to experience this with them is amazing. I’m so proud of them and how they’ve been playing up to this point.”

Only the Aces received comparable introductory ovations to Griner, who added dunks in the first and third quarters en route to 18 points and 13 rebounds.

A 20-second shot clock hastened the pace of play, igniting the kind of offense — and lack of defense — that tends to accompany All-Star environments.

Then there were the 4-pointers, as indicated by two sets of two circles stationed 28 feet from the basket. Seemingly everybody attempted one, the allure of that additional point tempting enough to draw the league’s most dominant post players away from the paint in which they normally play.

Exactly what All-Star Weekend is for: fun for the players and nothing more.

“It’s always been fun. Even when I was a player, these things were fun,” said Aces and Team Wilson coach Becky Hammon. “It’s just nice to kind of relax, get away from the game a little bit, but still be with the people that probably understand you and get you the most.”

Best one yet

Las Vegas will pass the proverbial baton to Phoenix, announced by Engelbert as the host city for next year’s All-Star Game. Wilson presented Griner with a decorative basketball late in the fourth quarter, symbolically ending All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.

“We learn every year from it, and we hope to improve it next year as well in Phoenix,” Engelbert said. “I think the fan engagement was great. As I went around — not just here around Mandalay Bay, but around this city — a ton of WNBA branding. The airport having W branding. Having the hotels light up in orange. … We really feel so welcome here. It’s really been a great experience.”

The best All-Star experience yet.

At least in Las Vegas.

