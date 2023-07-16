104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sam Gordon

Gordon: Griner’s return highlights best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2023 - 8:14 pm
 
Young fans cheer during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Ar ...
Young fans cheer during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The roar began well before Michelob Ultra Arena public address announcer Chet Buchanan could say Brittney Griner’s name, the sellout crowd eager to cheer the Phoenix Mercury center and nine-time WNBA All-Star with warmth.

“Welcome back, BG,” he said amid the crowd’s crescendo.

The first ovation Saturday night for Griner wouldn’t be the last.

Griner’s return to WNBA All-Star Weekend ignited the league’s most spirited All-Star Weekend to date — complete with Team Stewart’s 143-127 victory over Team Wilson. Her unlawful detainment in Russia marred last year’s All-Star Game in Chicago.

Her transition dunk midway through the first quarter ignited this one.

“It was a huge burden on (her) team last year, and the whole league and everybody that was rooting for her to come home from her wrongful detention,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

“We’re thrilled she’s here. She looks happy. I can’t be more proud.”

The sights, the sounds

With Griner here this weekend and without the restrictions caused by COVID-19 in 2021, WNBA All-Star Weekend flourished in Las Vegas — again.

Basketball royalty convened at Mandalay Bay for All-Star Weekend in 2019, bringing the late great Kobe Bryant and living legend Chris Paul to Michelob Ultra Arena to watch the league’s greatest players.

COVID limited the attendance at Michelob Ultra Arena in 2021.

Notable attendees this year included retired legends Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes, Tracy McGrady and Dwyane Wade, who last week acquired an ownership stake in the Chicago Sky.

Also sitting courtside were Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Aces owner Mark Davis, stationed in his usual seat.

Of hosting the All-Star Game, Aces point guard Chelsea Gray said, “It’s a great vibe. … It’s a big small town. Everybody just shows up and shows out.”

Of joining Aces teammates A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum on Team Wilson, Gray said “to be able to experience this with them is amazing. I’m so proud of them and how they’ve been playing up to this point.”

Only the Aces received comparable introductory ovations to Griner, who added dunks in the first and third quarters en route to 18 points and 13 rebounds.

A 20-second shot clock hastened the pace of play, igniting the kind of offense — and lack of defense — that tends to accompany All-Star environments.

Then there were the 4-pointers, as indicated by two sets of two circles stationed 28 feet from the basket. Seemingly everybody attempted one, the allure of that additional point tempting enough to draw the league’s most dominant post players away from the paint in which they normally play.

Exactly what All-Star Weekend is for: fun for the players and nothing more.

“It’s always been fun. Even when I was a player, these things were fun,” said Aces and Team Wilson coach Becky Hammon. “It’s just nice to kind of relax, get away from the game a little bit, but still be with the people that probably understand you and get you the most.”

Best one yet

Las Vegas will pass the proverbial baton to Phoenix, announced by Engelbert as the host city for next year’s All-Star Game. Wilson presented Griner with a decorative basketball late in the fourth quarter, symbolically ending All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.

“We learn every year from it, and we hope to improve it next year as well in Phoenix,” Engelbert said. “I think the fan engagement was great. As I went around — not just here around Mandalay Bay, but around this city — a ton of WNBA branding. The airport having W branding. Having the hotels light up in orange. … We really feel so welcome here. It’s really been a great experience.”

The best All-Star experience yet.

At least in Las Vegas.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
2
WSOP Main Event reaches final table; Henderson resident leads
WSOP Main Event reaches final table; Henderson resident leads
3
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
5
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Happy to show everyone how we get down’: Aces welcome All-Stars
‘Happy to show everyone how we get down’: Aces welcome All-Stars
WNBA stars happy to be back in Las Vegas for All-Star weekend
WNBA stars happy to be back in Las Vegas for All-Star weekend
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
Team Stewart defeats Team Wilson, Aces in WNBA All-Star Game
Team Stewart defeats Team Wilson, Aces in WNBA All-Star Game
Gordon: Aces show there’s only one WNBA superteam
Gordon: Aces show there’s only one WNBA superteam
3 Aces players named WNBA All-Star Game starters
3 Aces players named WNBA All-Star Game starters