Gordon: Lackluster effort in Pro Bowl means time for changes

The NFL’s investment in Las Vegas is perhaps the saving grace of a Pro Bowl that resembled a peewee football practice more than an All-Star game.

AFC receiver Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills (14, left) looks to catch a reflection between he and NFC free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31) in the end zone during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98), who was named defensive MVP, celebrates with lineman DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts (99), outside linebacker Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots (9) and defensive end Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs (55) after the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC outside linebacker Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots (9) breaks up a pass intended for NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NFC tight end Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons (8) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC cornerback J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots (27) breaks up a pass intended for NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys (88) during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) battles to get free of a hold by NFC guard Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (74) during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NFC wide receiver Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers (19) runs the ball against AFC outside linebacker T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers (90) during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders autographs items for fans before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cheerleaders scramble into position for a group shot during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If the gobs of empty seats inside Allegiant Stadium didn’t reflect the tepid tenor of the Pro Bowl on Sunday, then the tackling — or lack thereof — certainly did. Obviously, the players didn’t want to sustain an injury.

Didn’t seem like they wanted to play, either.

The AFC secured a 41-35 victory over the NFC, capping a memorable sporting weekend in Las Vegas that included the East-West Shrine game, the NHL’s All-Star game and a pay-per-view boxing card.

The NFL choosing Las Vegas as the host is perhaps the saving grace of a Pro Bowl that more closely resembled a peewee football practice than an All-Star game comprised of the world’s best players.

No disrespect to the pewee football players who actually try.

If that’s how the Pro Bowl is going to be played — and who can blame the players for prioritizing their health? — then the NFL should do away with the game altogether and find another way to honor its stars, engage its fans and raise money for charitable organizations.

Perhaps a seven-on-seven tournament would suffice, or a beefed-up version of the skills challenges that actually showcase their otherworldly abilities while mitigating injury risk.

Keep the contractual bonuses. Maintain the prestige that accompanies Pro Bowl selection and bolsters contractual value in free agency or extension negotiations.

Do away with the facade the game has become.

What’s the point?

All-Star games in theory are designed to display the talents of the best players, all of whom congregate for a celebration of their respective sport. But instead of actually showcasing their skills Sunday afternoon, they jogged for three hours around the field and pretended to play football — a sport that cannot effectively be simulated at half speed.

I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this #ProBowl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 6, 2022

We know how special Patrick Mahomes, Deebo Samuel, Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt and their Pro Bowl contemporaries are because of the way they distinguish themselves during actual competition. But it was impossible amid their understandably lackluster effort Sunday to know just how great they are, rendering useless the concept of a football All-Star game.

Referees, it seems, were instructed to blow their whistles at the first sight of contact, except during the occasional play or two or three when they arbitrarily allowed defensive players to finish tackles.

R they not tackling anymore in the Pro Bowl? I’m sorry but this isn’t football. I’ve played in this gm numerous times and I LOVE the NFL, but this is embarrassing — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 6, 2022

Quarterbacks camped in the pocket, running backs and receivers meandered down the field and the teams treated possessions like they grow on the trees while combining for seven turnovers.

Some of the fans who did opt to spend their Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium bolted for the exits at the beginning of the fourth quarter, seemingly unenthused by the product they presumably paid to enjoy.

Lord help me. I’m watching the @nfl Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME ! What Happened & When ? — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 6, 2022

The ones who stayed cheered while ESPN’s Lisa Salters presented the defensive MVP award to one of the few players who did occasionally exert some real effort: Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who had five tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks.

“I didn’t want to injure or hurt anybody,” Crosby said. “But I still wanted to have some fun and work on my game.”

A learning experience?

Crosby also said he relished the time he spent around the other Pro Bowlers. That’s where the game’s true value lies. It brings together the best of the best, allowing them to exchange ideas and develop friendships in low stakes settings. NFC wide receiver Justin Jefferson shared a similar sentiment afterward.

As did AFC quarterback and offensive MVP Justin Herbert, who completed 7 of 11 passes for 98 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Herbert seemed happy with the victory during his virtual press conference, but lamented the interception.

“You can’t turn the ball over like that late in the fourth quarter,” Herbert said. “That’s something I’ve got to watch the film (of) and get better at.”

Not much to learn from this particular game tape.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.