Gordon: No. 1 pick Banchero struts stuff in Summer League

The last time Paolo Banchero played organized basketball in Las Vegas, he unveiled his prodigious offensive arsenal in a 15-minute stretch — scoring 20 points in 20 minutes to electrify a sold out T-Mobile Arena. Powering Duke to a victory over Gonzaga.

And leaving this basketball enthusiast eager for the local encore we’d get Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center.

“(I want to) show that I can be a go-to guy and affecting winning at the same time, not a guy who’s going to hurt the team,” the 6-foot-10-inch forward said after his debut at the NBA’s Vegas Summer League.

“I’ve always handled pressure well. Been able to handle it,” he added. “At the end of the day it’s just basketball.”

Banchero showed No. 1 overall pick potential that November night and he returns to Las Vegas in that role for the NBA’s annual Summer League extravaganza. His Orlando Magic christened this iteration of the 11-day event with a 91-77 victory over the Houston Rockets at UNLV.

Jerry West watched from the baseline. DeMar DeRozan, John Wall and Kyle Kuzma watched from the sideline. Another 8,000 or so packed the lower bowl, buzzing with every basket Banchero made.

He didn’t exactly celebrate his 17-point performance, but he didn’t lament it either, knowing he’ll have a few more games to prepare for his first NBA training camp.

“(I’m) just warming my body back up, getting back into playing shape, that’s kind of what I’m using Summer League for,” Banchero said. “Just getting back right.”

Back in Las Vegas like he never left.

No. 1 debate

The debate began that November night and lasted until draft night last month. Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. all seemed worthy in their own way of the No. 1 overall selection.

Hopefully the debate lasts the next 15 years, meaning all three become stars who change the trajectory of their respective franchises. But there could only be one top pick and that one was Banchero, upon whom Orlando decided at the 11th hour after all signs pointed toward Smith.

Two nights after Holmgren scored 23 and blocked six shots in Salt Lake City, Banchero brandished the scoring package that triggered Orlando’s decision: A catch-and-shoot triple from the corner. A buttery short corner turnaround, complete with the shooter’s bounce. A stepback 3-pointer over Smith at the top of the key.

“He’s a great player,” Banchero said of Smith. “It was fun out there competing with him.”

Probably more fun scoring against him, though. More fun beating him.

It wasn’t all positive, though, for Banchero, who was admittedly a step too slow on defense — resulting in six fouls. But he was a step ahead with his passing, finding open shooters and cutters en route to six assists.

He scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and played to a team best plus-minus of plus-20 in his first taste of professional basketball.

“He’s just learning the NBA game for the first time and so this thing is wide open for him,” Orlando’s Summer League coach Jesse Mermuys said. “He’s got to learn the plays, the spacing. … He’s just trying to kind of take it all in.”

Best yet to come

Smith added 10 points and seven rebounds, showcasing the length and defensive versatility that powered his candidacy. He seemed passive compared to Banchero, but he’ll have four more games in Las Vegas to develop a rhythm.

So, too, will Banchero, and Holmgren should debut Saturday against Smith’s Rockets after a short commute from Salt Lake. No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey debuted Thursday in the nightcap opposite No. 7 overall pick Shaedon Sharpe before an equally enthusiastic crowd.

The best part so far about Summer League?

It’s just getting started.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.