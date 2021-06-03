Arizona State, UNR among best bets on college football futures

Four of the Power Five conferences have clear favorites. The Pac-12 is tight at the top, with USC and Oregon +275 co-favorites, Washington +325 and Arizona State +450.

With the calendar turning to June, the opening kickoff of college football season is fewer than 90 days away, and William Hill has posted futures odds for all 10 FBS conferences.

There are odds-on favorites to win four of the Power Five conferences in Clemson (-800, Atlantic Coast Conference), Ohio State (-200, Big Ten), Alabama (-140, Southeastern Conference) and Oklahoma (-140, Big 12).

The Pac-12 is the tightest at the top, with Southern California and Oregon +275 co-favorites, followed by Washington (+325) and Arizona State (+450).

“The Pac-12 is always so wide open,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “There’s not a dominant program, and there’s very little separation between the teams. That’s the conference that is the most live because there are so many teams that can win it.”

Arizona State to win Pac-12, +450

Pro sports bettor Paul Stone and handicapper Brian Edwards like the Sun Devils.

“Arizona State is a team that could surprise in the league’s South Division,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports). “Herm Edwards is entering his fourth year in Tempe, and Jayden Daniels just may be the league’s top quarterback. And that includes the guys at the Los Angeles schools (USC’s Kedon Slovis and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson).”

Edwards (@vegasbedwards) also is high on Daniels, noting the dual-threat quarterback has a 22-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and seven rushing TDs in two seasons at Arizona State, which returns 20 starters and added eight transfers.

“Rachaad White gives ASU the Pac-12’s best running back, and the Sun Devils might have the best defensive line in the conference, too,” he said.

Georgia to win SEC, +160

The price on defending national champion Alabama to win the SEC is the cheapest it has been in years at -140.

“That’s about -2½ or -3 in the SEC championship game, and they’ve been way higher than that in recent seasons,” Bogdanovich said. “They lost a lot of big names, but they’re still loaded.”

That said, handicapper Christopher Smith said Georgia is worth a shot at +160.

“Georgia has had all the elements to win SEC and national titles during Kirby Smart’s tenure … except for a modern passing game,” said Smith (@Cfblocksmith). “This could be a relative down year for Alabama just as Georgia and (QB) JT Daniels could roll out their most formidable passing offense under Smart.”

Miami to win ACC, 10-1

“Clemson remains one of the most talented teams in college football, but they’re overpriced,” said Smith, who suggests a play on the Hurricanes. “Give me the combination of (QB) D’Eriq King and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and an improvement from the offensive line and defensive backs.”

Oklahoma to win Big 12, -140

Although the Sooners are the clear-cut favorites, Stone said taking them at -140 to win their seventh straight Big 12 title is a solid wager.

“The Sooners return a talented quarterback in Spencer Rattler, who should be even better in his second year as a starter,” he said. “And they get Iowa State at home and Texas on a neutral field.”

Indiana to win Big Ten, 20-1

Ohio State has won four straight Big Ten titles, but Edwards said the Hoosiers are worth a shot at 20-1.

“Obviously, Ohio State has better overall talent, but the Buckeyes only beat the Hoosiers 42-35 in Columbus last year. If star QB Michael Penix doesn’t throw a pick-six in the second half, who knows how that game turns out?” Edwards said. “Indiana gets Ohio State at home this year. If Indiana can beat the Buckeyes and go 2-1 in three road assignments at Iowa, Penn State and Michigan, it’ll be in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game.”

UNR to win Mountain West, 4-1

Boise State has played in the last four Mountain West title games, winning twice, and is the -120 favorite to claim the crown this season. But Stone recommends a wager on the Wolf Pack to win the MW, where UNLV is a 200-1 long shot.

“The Broncos are no longer head and shoulders above their league brethren, and they have a first-time head coach in Andy Avalos,” Stone said. “Several teams could challenge Boise for league supremacy, and (UNR) might be worth a shot.

“The Wolf Pack averaged almost 31 points a game last year, return the league’s top quarterback in Carson Strong and are going to be difficult to slow down.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.