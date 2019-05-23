Baseball’s biggest betting winners, losers 2 months into season

The surprising journeyman on the mound who has made the most cash for bettors this season is Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jordan Lyles, who is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 17, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 17, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Jordan Lyles delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Jordan Lyles delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 23, 2019. The Pirates won 14-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won all seven of Clayton Kershaw’s starts this season. But the three-time Cy Young Award winner has been only the second-best money pitcher in baseball.

The surprising journeyman on the mound who has made the most cash for bettors is Pirates right-hander Jordan Lyles (5-1, 2.81 ERA). Pittsburgh has won eight of his nine starts, including Thursday’s 14-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

A $100 bettor would be up $880 after backing Lyles in each of his starts, according to Covers.com, with a Pirates-and-under parlay cashing in five of the wins.

With almost one-third of the season in the books, let’s take a look at some of the other biggest winners and losers (through Wednesday’s games).

Money teams

The Houston Astros (33-17) have been the hottest team in baseball, winning 15 of 18 games, but the perpetual favorites rank eighth on the list of money winners, based on $100 bets.

The Minnesota Twins (32-16) have been the most profitable team by far, earning $1,641 for their backers. The Dodgers (32-18) are second with a profit of $805, followed by the Texas Rangers ($768), Chicago Cubs ($673) and Milwaukee Brewers ($642).

The Twins lead the majors in runs scored (273) and are second in batting average (.269) and home runs (90). Minnesota leads Cleveland by seven games in the American League Central and is a minus 350 favorite at William Hill sportsbook to win the division. But handicapper Micah Roberts still expects the Indians (+210) to win the division.

“I’d like to believe that the Twins are for real. I just can’t really get behind them,” said Roberts (Sportsline.com), a former Las Vegas sportsbook director. “The Indians’ bullpen has been great this season, and their starting rotation and bats will get better. I think, in the long run, the Indians will pull through.”

Biggest losers

The Nationals (19-30) have been the biggest losers at the books, costing their backers $1,810. Washington ace Max Scherzer is the biggest loser on the hill, hemorrhaging $1,200, as the team is 2-9 in his starts.

The Red Sox (27-23) have been the second-biggest losers, at minus $1,099, and ace Chris Sale is the second-biggest losing pitcher at minus $1,030, as the team has lost seven of his 10 starts. But Boston has gone 21-10 since its 6-13 start and has won three of Sale’s past four outings.

Other big losers are the Kansas City Royals (-$928), New York Mets (-$833) and Miami Marlins (-$781).

Losingest pitchers include the Mets’ Jacob deGrom (-$783), Kansas City’s Jorge Lopez (-$721), Toronto’s Marcus Stroman (-$648) and Miami’s Trevor Richards (-$590).

Money pitchers

Domingo German is the No. 3 money pitcher, as the New York Yankees are 8-1 in his starts for a profit of $654.

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito is fourth ($585) and Minnesota ace Jose Berrios fifth ($571), with a Twins-and-over parlay cashing six times. Houston ace Justin Verlander is eighth on the money list ($514), and an Astros-and-under parlay has hit eight times.

Overs, unders

The Seattle Mariners are the top over team at 34-16, and the Red Sox are second at 29-19-1. Ivan Nova (White Sox) and Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox) are the top over pitchers at 9-1.

The Cincinnati Reds have the best under mark at 31-17, followed by the Indians (29-18) and Brewers (30-20). Shane Bieber (Indians) has an 8-1 under mark, Tyler Mahle (Reds) is 7-1, Verlander is 9-2 and Zach Davies (Brewers) is 8-2.

Rookie Chris Paddack has a 7-2 under mark, and San Diego is 7-2 in his starts, with a Padres-and-under parlay cashing six times.

Play, fade

Roberts is looking to back the Reds, who are 7-13 in one-run games, and fade the San Francisco Giants, who are 13-4 in one-run games.

“The Reds’ bullpen has been crazy good,” he said. “They’re always in games. They’ve been in so many one-run games, they’re a team you might be able to trust a little more going forward. They’re better than their record.

“Conversely, on the other side is the Giants. They’ve been kind of lucky in those spots, and it can just as quickly turn the other way.”

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.