Bettor likes Dolphins to cover vs. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in action against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Russell Wilson proclaimed in a bizarre video that went viral in 2018 that his alter ego is “Mr. Unlimited.”

Whoever’s running the show, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been spectacular this season. Wilson has thrown 14 touchdown passes to break Patrick Mahomes’ NFL record for most TD passes in the season’s first three games.

Wilson has emerged as the +120 favorite to win the NFL MVP award while leading Seattle (3-0) to a 3-0 ATS record. But professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw expects the Seahawks’ cover streak to come to an end Sunday at Miami.

Whitelaw, who went 3-1 ATS last week in the Review-Journal, bet the Dolphins +7, and the line has since dropped to 6½.

“Seattle got decimated by injuries last week, and the Dolphins finally looked a little bit better,” Whitelaw said. “They played on Thursday, so they have a little extra time to prepare. Seattle has to travel to Miami, so they pretty much lose a day.”

The Seahawks, last in the league in total defense (497.3 yards per game allowed), had 25 names appear on this week’s injury list. Safety Jamal Adams, who didn’t practice Wednesday, and running back Chris Carson are questionable for the game.

The Dolphins (1-2) are coming off a 31-13 win over the Jaguars, their second straight cover, and they’re riding a 20-12-2 ATS run as home underdogs.

PANTHERS (+3½) over Cardinals

Whitelaw, 11-4 ATS in the Circa Sports Million II contest, also played another home underdog in Carolina.

The Panthers (1-2) beat the Chargers 21-16 at Los Angeles last week in their first game without running back Christian McCaffrey. Arizona (2-1) suffered its first setback in a 26-23 loss to the Lions and, like Seattle, must travel across the country for a 10 a.m. body clock game.

“I know Carolina’s playing without McCaffrey, but it’s just too many points,” Whitelaw said. “This number should be less than a field goal. Carolina has the better defense, and they played very well last week. It looked like they may have figured things out.”

Sharp plays

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray has shared the sharp action taken by the book each week, and the plays are 8-3-2 ATS. Here are this week’s plays (though the numbers have moved): Georgia State (-1½) over East Carolina; Alabama (-17) over Texas A&M; Air Force (+7) over Navy; and Western Kentucky (-6½) over Middle Tennessee State.

Louisiana Tech (+24½) over BRIGHAM YOUNG

Handicapper Paul Stone, 11-4 ATS this season in the RJ College Football Challenge, has been impressed with BYU, as it has outclassed Navy and Troy by a combined score of 103-10.

But he likes Louisiana Tech getting 24½ points a week after the Cougars closed as 14½-point favorites over Troy.

“I have Louisiana Tech’s power rating four points higher than Troy,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports). “So to see it catching 24½ points after Troy only got two TDs last week is a classic case of an overreaction to a small sample size.”

Stone said his case for the Bulldogs is bolstered by coach Skip Holtz’s 50-27 ATS record as an underdog.

Louisiana State (-21) over VANDERBILT

LSU lost a lot of key contributors to its 2019 national title team, including five first-round NFL draft picks. The Tigers were upset 44-34 by Mississippi State in their opener. But Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons likes LSU to bounce back at Vanderbilt and bet the Tigers at -19½.

The Commodores were 31-point underdogs in their season-opening 17-12 loss at Texas A&M.

“That line was 31, and there’s really not that much difference between LSU and Texas A&M,” Salmons said. “I’ve got LSU down 20 points from (its power rating) last year, and I still have it as a bet. I have the line more like 24.

“I think LSU was caught off guard by the Mississippi State offense. But Vanderbilt is a team it should easily control.”

Also, Salmons leans to two NFL underdogs.

LIONS (+4) over Saints

New Orleans is 27th in the league in scoring defense (31.3 ppg).

“I was really high on Detroit before the season started. They lost seven starters in the first two games, but they got (Kenny) Golladay back at receiver and that made a huge difference,” Salmons said. “New Orleans looks terrible. Their defense is bad, and every pass by Drew Brees is a checkdown.”

Browns (+4½) over COWBOYS

Dallas is 30th in the league in scoring defense (32.3 ppg).

“I’m not sold on this Dallas team. Their defense is awful,” Salmons said. “I think Cleveland will score a bunch of points in this game or enough points to cover. I can see Cleveland winning or a 3-point game.”

