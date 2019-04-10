Bettor wagers $85K to win $1.19M on Tiger Woods to claim Masters

Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the 13th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, April 8, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

If Tiger Woods wins his fifth green jacket Sunday, at least one Las Vegas bettor will feel like a million bucks. Literally.

A William Hill gambler on Tuesday placed an $85,000 wager to win $1.19 million on Woods to capture the Masters at 14-1 odds. The wager represents the largest liability for an individual golf wager in William Hill’s U.S. history.

“It’s going to make a great tournament even more interesting, if that’s even possible,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

Woods hasn’t won the Masters since 2005, and his win in the Tour Championship in September was his first victory in more than five years.

“He is playing well. Obviously has a shot,” Bogdanovich said. “But the top tier of players is so deep now, you really have to play four outstanding rounds to get it done.”

Woods is the Masters money leader at the Westgate, where a bettor placed a $10,000 wager to win $120,000 on him to win at Augusta National Golf Club.

Fading Tiger

Wiseguys at the Westgate are betting against Woods.

“Sharps are playing against him in every matchup he’s listed. They’re not too keen on him,” Westgate sportsbook manager Jeff Sherman said. “He’s at the level of competing at the top, but he’s not in position to win.”

$20,000 to win $20

If Woods doesn’t slip on a new green jacket Sunday, a Caesars Entertainment sportsbook bettor will almost have enough money to buy a new golf glove.

A Caesars gambler placed a $20,000 wager that pays $20 that Woods will not win all four majors this year. The ‘no’ was a 1,000-1 favorite (minus 100,000).

The Linq Hotel sportsbook director John Lukasik recently encountered a similar situation, albeit on a much smaller scale, when a bettor at The Cromwell placed a $100 money-line wager to win $1.45 on the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

“He laughed and said, ‘I just wanted a free drink ticket,’” Lukasik said. “They feel it’s a sure thing.”

McIlroy in form

The Masters money leader at Caesars is Rory McIlroy, the 8-1 favorite. He’s coming off a win at The Players Championship, golf’s unofficial fifth major, and has had five consecutive top-1o finishes at the Masters, the only major he hasn’t won.

“He looks like the guy to beat,” Bogdanovich said. “Meanwhile, there’s a lot of pressure on the kid because he wants to win a career Grand Slam bad. Sometimes that hinders you.”

Support for Spieth

A Westgate bettor placed a $6,000 wager to win $120,000 on Jordan Spieth to win his second green jacket. Spieth has struggled this year but has had excellent form at Augusta, with four top-five finishes in the past five years.

Best bets

Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood are the ticket leaders, mostly because of their status as two of the best players yet to win a major.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds recommends a play on Fowler (16-1).

“He’s had so many close calls,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “He just turned 30. I think that’s a milestone for him, and it’s go time for him.”

Sherman and Reynolds like Jon Rahm (20-1).

“Jon Rahm, outside of McIlroy, has had some of the best recent form this year,” Sherman said. “Finding him at 20-1 is the best value remaining out there.”

Sherman also likes Justin Rose (13-1), who has placed second twice in the past four Masters.

“Usually in big tournaments, he’s right there,” he said.

Cinderella boys

Sherman and Reynolds also recommend a play on Hideki Matsuyama, whom Sherman played at 50-1. Matsuyama was at 40-1 Tuesday at William Hill.

“His iron game could make up for his putting with some potential softer conditions due to rain,” Reynolds said.

For an even longer shot, Sherman suggests Gary Woodland (85-1).

“He’s a long hitter and is right up there in the statistical categories you need to excel here,” he said.

Reynolds’ long shot is former Masters champion and UNLV star Adam Scott (45-1).

“He’s putting it as good as he has in years,” Reynolds said. “And he ranks first on Tour in approach shots from both 75 to 100 yards and 100 to 125 yards.”

Bogdanovich’s long shots are Louis Oosthuizen (35-1) and Billy Horschel (150-1).

“If you’re looking for a lottery ticket, I think those two will play well this week,” he said.

The past three Masters champions have cashed at odds of 40-1 (Patrick Reed), 30-1 (Sergio Garcia) and 50-1 (Danny Willett).

