Todd Dewey

Bettors lose on Notre Dame, win on Patriots

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2018 - 9:11 pm
 

Bettors had no luck with the Irish on Saturday night but lucked out with the Patriots on Sunday in the two biggest decisions of the four-day Thanksgiving weekend at Las Vegas sports books.

Notre Dame closed as a 14-point favorite over Southern California amid an avalanche of money on it after the line opened as low as 9.

After trailing 10-0 early, the Fighting Irish fought back and gave their backers what appeared to be an unlikely cover when Tony Jones Jr. turned a short pass on third-and-5 into a 51-yard touchdown for a 24-10 lead with 3:09 left.

But the euphoria didn’t last long for Notre Dame bettors, as the Trojans promptly drove down the field for the dreaded backdoor cover. After JT Daniels threw two incompletions from the Irish 20, the true freshman found Tyler Vaughns for a 20-yard TD that made it 24-17 with 48 seconds left.

Multimillion-dollar swing

The otherwise meaningless score caused more than $2 million in wagers on Notre Dame to swing from bettors to the books. William Hill sports book alone had a seven-figure swing in its favor. MGM Resorts sports book reported a very high six-figure swing, and CG Technology sports book a $500,000 swing. Caesars Entertainment and Station Casinos sports books also won big on what was the most heavily bet college football game of the season.

“We were Trojans fans, no question about it,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “It was so loud in the book when Notre Dame scored. But after Southern Cal went down and scored, you could hear a pin drop.”

Duffel Bag Bettor burned

The finish resulted in a swing of more than $550,000 for the Duffel Bag Bettor at MGM Resorts, where he needed the Irish to close a $50,000 three-team parlay, a $10,000 four-teamer and a $50,000 straight bet.

A CG Technology bettor also lost a $100,000 straight wager on Notre Dame.

“If USC had not scored that touchdown, that probably would’ve been our biggest loss of the year,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said.

Patriots top SuperContest pick

New England, which was the No. 1 consensus pick in the Westgate SuperContest, closed as a 12½-point favorite over the Jets after the line opened at 7½. The biggest liability Sunday for most books, the Patriots trailed 7-0 early at New York before going ahead 27-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

It was deja vu all over again for Irish bettors who also had the Pats, as the Jets drove to the New England 4 with two minutes left. But Patriots backers escaped the pain of being burned by a backdoor cover when Josh McCown threw an incompletion on fourth-and-2.

“On a normal Sunday, that would’ve been a much worse game for us,” Stoneback said. “But it was, by far, the quietest Sunday we’ve had all season. Everybody’s kind of footballed out.”

The SuperContest consensus top five went 2-3 — with another winner on the Giants and losers on the Steelers, Packers and Panthers — to fall to 32-28 on the season.

Mixed bag for bettors

Double-digit favorites went 3-0 ATS as the Chargers crushed the Cardinals 45-10 as 14-point favorites and the Ravens whipped the Raiders 34-17 as 13-point favorites.

But Sunday was a mixed bag for bettors, as underdogs went 5-5 ATS with three outright upsets by the Bills, Seahawks and Broncos.

Denver held off the Steelers 24-17 when Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception in the end zone from the 2 with 1:07 left.

“The Broncos saved us from a beating,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said.

Sharps back Browns

Sharp bettors lived up to their name by backing the Browns in a big way over the Bengals in a game that closed at pick after Cleveland opened as a 3-point underdog. Baker Mayfield threw four TD passes as the Browns rolled to a 35-20 win to snap a 25-game road losing streak.

Cleveland closed as a 1½-point favorite at MGM Resorts, which took two wagers close to six figures each on the Browns.

“That was the worst game for us,” Stoneback said. “I don’t remember the last time the Browns went off as road favorites.”

MGM loses on Tiger

MGM also took a six-figure hit on Phil Mickelson’s win over Tiger Woods in Friday’s match at Shadow Creek Golf Club. It took two wagers close to six figures apiece on Mickelson at plus 180 and plus 165. Woods closed as a minus 150 favorite after the line was minus 210 on Thursday.

“The day of the match was nothing but money on Phil,” Stoneback said.

More Betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Todd Dewey
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Todd Dewey Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like