Bettors pound NFL draft quarterbacks prop; Tua’s team odds

Station Casinos sportsbook lists the total number of QBs drafted in the first round at 3½. The over opened as a +140 underdog, but has been bet up to a -150 favorite.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Citadel, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football second-team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

The quarterback class of 1983 had a record six QBs selected in the first round of the NFL draft, including Hall of Famers Dan Marino, John Elway and Jim Kelly.

In the 36 drafts since then, there have been more than three QBs taken in the first round just seven times and only once in the last seven years.

Las Vegas oddsmakers and bettors are expecting four QBs to go in the first round on April 23.

Two months before Las Vegas hosts the 2020 NFL draft, Station Casinos and Caesars Entertainment sportsbooks have each posted some draft props.

Station lists the total number of QBs drafted in the first round at 3½. The over opened as a +140 underdog Feb. 13 but has been bet up to a -150 favorite.

Caesars opened the same prop at 4½ on Tuesday, giving bettors an attractive middle between the books. It was quickly bet down to 4, with the under a -200 favorite.

“We got steamed a little on the under,” Caesars sportsbook director Bill Sattler said.

The majority of the myriad mock drafts online have Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins and Justin Herbert No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“After that, you look at guys like (Jake) Fromm and (Jordan) Love and (Jacob) Eason. Any one of those three could get back in late in the first round,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Patriots appear to be the wild card, depending on what happens to (Tom) Brady. Even if Brady comes back, he’s not going to play forever. Those guys could be in play for the Patriots (at No. 23).”

Tua’s team

Caesars posted odds on which team will draft Tagovailoa, the former Alabama star who has reportedly recovered from surgery in November to repair a fractured hip.

The Dolphins and Detroit Lions (at No. 3) are the -110 co-favorites to draft Tagovailoa. The Chargers are the +250 third choice, followed by the Bengals and Panthers at 7-1.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn recently declared that the team is not looking to trade veteran QB Matthew Stafford. But ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper has Detroit taking Tagovailoa at No. 3 in his latest mock draft.

The Raiders are 15-1 long shots to land Tagovailoa. They Hcw two first-round picks, at Nos. 12 and 19, and Station has posted props on whether the team will take an offensive or defensive player with each selection.

“The Raiders are really interesting. There are rumors of them being tied to Tom Brady and potentially offering him a two-year, $60 million deal. Personally, I don’t think he leaves. But could they be in the market for a quarterback?” Esposito said. “If Herbert slips a little, they have two No. 1s. Would they be willing to trade with somebody?

“A lot depends on what they ultimately do in free agency. But they definitely need a wide receiver. If Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb are there at 12, that would be extremely enticing to the Raiders. And then look for a linebacker or cornerback at No. 19.”

Schroeder’s a Raider

Former Raiders QB Jay Schroeder moved to Las Vegas from St. George, Utah, two weeks ago. An ambassador for Westgate Resorts, he was at the Las Vegas Country Club on Wednesday to promote Westgate’s upcoming Celebrity Classic golf tournament, scheduled April 23 to 26 and featuring Roger Clemens, Jeremy Roenick, Brian Urlacher and other past and present pro athletes.

Asked about the draft, Schroeder said he expects the Raiders to target defense in the first round.

“They need some help in the defensive secondary so I think there’s a couple safeties and a couple corners that will be out there. I think that will be the way they’ll go,” he said. “I think they’ll go defense in the first round and in the second round they’ll try to get some wide receiver help because it’s a pretty deep class of wideouts.”

Get drafted at Sunset

Sunset Station will host its annual NFL draft party on April 23. The event is free and open to the public. T-shirts and hats will be given away.

