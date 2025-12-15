Bills storm back for bettors, double-digit favorites roll in NFL Week 15

NFL Week 15 favorites went 8-6 against the spread on Sunday, overs went 8-6 and double-digit favorites went 4-1 ATS.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Sportsbooks rooted against the Patriots for years during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era and resumed the practice this season as the betting public began backing New England during its 10-game win streak.

But books needed the Patriots to cover Sunday as bettors were all over the Bills. New England, which closed as a 2½-point home underdog, jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, when some bettors took a shot on Buffalo at +675 on the live money line.

Those wagers and all other bets on the Bills paid off as they stormed back and outscored the Patriots 35-10 the rest of the way en route to a 35-31 win and cover to deal a blow to the books.

“By far, this was the biggest win of the day for the customers, both pre-match and in-play. There were several bets on the Bills at +675,” Caesars Sportsbook head of football Joey Feazel said. “The Bills were a popular selection both before and during the game, both on the spread and money line. Their comeback was thoroughly appreciated by bettors as we head for a late battle of the AFC East.”

Bettors also appeared poised to win wagering against another home underdog on a 10-game winning streak in NFL Week 15 as they backed the Packers (-1) over the Broncos. Denver trailed 23-14 early in the third quarter before scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions en route to a 34-26 victory to take a one-game lead over the Patriots for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

“Those were sharp moves,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “The Bills went to 2½ and they covered and there was money for the Denver game, which went from 2½ down to 1. So both of those moves got there.”

The Broncos delivered the biggest win of the day to the Westgate SuperBook.

“What really kind of saved our day was Denver beating Green Bay,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “That was the only game we won on the afternoon.”

Favorite things

Favorites went 8-6 against the spread, overs went 8-6 and double-digit favorites went 4-1 ATS.

The Texans (-10) crushed the Cardinals 40-20, the Eagles (-12½) whipped the Raiders 31-0 and the Jaguars (-14) blew out the Jets 48-20.

The 49ers (-12½) covered in a 37-24 win over the Titans thanks to Eddy Pineiro’s 40-yard field goal with 1:10 left.

The only double-digit favorite that didn’t cover was the Seahawks (-13), who pulled out an 18-16 win over the Colts — who started 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers — without scoring a touchdown. Jason Myers kicked a game-winning 56-yard field goal with 29 seconds left after Blake Grupe put Indianapolis up 16-15 with a 60-yarder with 1:40 remaining.

Favorites went 6-2 ATS in the morning games as the Bears (-7½, beat Browns 31-3) and Ravens (-3, beat Bengals 24-0) also covered.

“It was a very small winning day overall,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It was just a really chalky day.”

The Rams (-6) covered in a 41-34 shootout win over the Lions and the game flew over the highest total on the board (54½) in the third quarter.

Hot ’dogs

Besides the Broncos, there were four outright upsets by the Chargers (+6, beat Chiefs 16-13), Commanders (+2½, beat Giants 29-21), Saints (+2½, beat Panthers 20-17) and Vikings (+5, beat Cowboys 34-26).

New Orleans rallied from a 17-7 second-half deficit, winning on Charlie Smyth’s 47-yard field goal with two seconds left after an unnecessary roughness penalty on Carolina moved the ball to the 29 with nine seconds left.

Kansas City, which has won three straight AFC titles and five of the last six, was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee.

Green Bay also lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons to what is believed to be a torn ACL in his left knee.

“The league still looks somewhat upside down,” Esposito said. “You look at the AFC and you see the top three teams as the Broncos, Patriots and Jags. And the Bears as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. It just looks funny.”

“The Chiefs are already eliminated. The Ravens and the Lions are on the outside looking in. The Bills may be a wild-card team at best. It’s a season full of parity so far this year.”

