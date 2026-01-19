Broncos QB Bo Nix worth TD to spread as AFC, NFC title game lines move

The New England Patriots are 5½-point road favorites over the Denver Broncos in the AFC title game and the Seattle Seahawks are 2½-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts as he leaves the field after an injury during overtime of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Broncos are the first home underdogs in an NFL conference championship game since they were +3 to the New England Patriots in the 2015 AFC title game.

Peyton Manning’s Broncos upset Tom Brady’s Patriots 20-18 in that one en route to winning Super Bowl 50 in Manning’s final game. Denver backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will have to lead the Broncos to another upset of New England to reach Super Bowl 60 after starter Bo Nix suffered a season-ending broken right ankle in Saturday’s 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

New England opened as a 4½-point favorite over Denver in Sunday’s AFC title game after beating the Houston Texans 28-16 on Sunday before the line quickly climbed to 5½ and as high as 6.

“They’ve got Bo Nix worth about a full touchdown, seven points, because the Broncos were going to be 2, 2½,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “Who’s going to trust Jarrett Stidham? I think it keeps going up for a little bit. At some point, there’ll be some takers but the public will be all over New England.”

NFC title game

The Seattle Seahawks opened as 2½-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFC championship game and the line reached as high as 3 after the Rams escaped with a 20-17 overtime win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Soldier Field.

Seattle crushed the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 on Saturday night, cruising to a cover as a 7-point favorite after a late flurry of money on the Niners caused the line to drop to 6½ at some books.

“Seattle had the benefit of having the bye week and didn’t play two weeks ago. Then they barely had to play (Saturday),” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “The Rams had a really tough game against the Bears and that Carolina (wild-card) game was really tough, too.

“It’s going to take a lot for the Rams to go on the road three weeks in a row against a pretty rested Seattle team whose defense looks great.”

The Rams and Seahawks split the season series by a total of three points, with Seattle winning 38-37 in overtime at home and L.A. winning 21-19 at home.

“The football gods have blessed us with a third installment of Rams-Seahawks,” Caesars Sportsbook head of football Joey Feazel said. “These teams know each other inside and out, and this matchup will undoubtedly draw the most action of the two games on the slate next weekend.”

Book report

Favorites were 3-0 against the spread in the divisional round and overs were 3-0 before the Rams ended the Bears’ magical season at wintry Soldier Field but failed to cover as 4-point favorites while the game stayed under the total (49½).

The betting public was a play away from cashing their tickets on L.A., but Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams performed another magic trick in the final seconds of regulation. Facing fourth-and-4 from the 14-yard line in the final minute, he backpedaled to the 40 to avoid the pass rush and launched a pass to Cole Kmet for the tying touchdown with 18 seconds left.

“That’s a play for the ages,” Bogdanovich said. “We definitely needed the Bears, so the miracle throw was good.”

But Williams threw an interception in overtime that the Rams converted into the game-winning field goal as the Bears fell short in their bid for their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win.

“The Bears really saved the day,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Had the Rams covered, we would’ve had a losing day.”

The Patriots covered as 3½-point favorites over the Texans in a turnover-filled game in which New England intercepted Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud four times.

The betting public lost big Saturday on the Niners and Bills, who failed to cover as 1½-point underdogs.

“(Saturday) was the best day of the playoffs, by far,” Esposito said. “We were clearly Broncos fans and, as beat up as the Niners were, our betting public backed the Niners big time. We were huge Seahawks fans.”

Buffaloed

Buffalo had key calls go against it at the end of regulation and in overtime, when Bills receiver Brandin Cooks appeared to come down with a catch at the Broncos’ 20-yard line when a field goal would have won the game. But Denver cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian wrestled the ball away from him and the play was ruled an interception. The Broncos then drove for Will Lutz’s game-winning 23-yard field goal.

“I try to stay as neutral as humanly possible but I thought the Bills got the short end of the stick for sure,” Bogdanovich said. “Buffalo’s not the luckiest franchise you’ll ever come across, that’s for sure.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.