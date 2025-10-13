Raiders deal sportsbook losing day in NFL Week 6 betting recap

The Raiders closed as 3½-point favorites after sharp money on the Titans caused the line to drop from 6½. The betting public was all in on the home team.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) after the team scored against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders closed as 3½-point favorites over the Titans after sharp money poured in on the underdogs and caused the opening line to plummet from 6½.

The betting public was all in on the Silver and Black and outsmarted the so-called wiseguys. The Raiders beat Tennessee 20-10 at Allegiant Stadium to snap their four-game losing streak straight up and against the spread, and deal a blow to sportsbooks.

They led 17-0 late in the third quarter and held on for the win and cover behind a suffocating defense that sacked Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward six times. Maxx Crosby had two sacks and Devin White had a sack, forced fumble and interception.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor won $250,000 on a $275,000 wager on the Raiders -3½.

“For the afternoon slate, the Raiders were able to capitalize on the mistakes of the Titans and come out with a 10-point win,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “This was a very good result for the customers.”

Not super day for SuperBook

The Raiders helped deal a losing day to the Westgate SuperBook, where bettors also won on the other two afternoon games in which the Buccaneers (-3½) beat the 49ers 30-19 and the Packers (-14) beat the Bengals 27-18.

“We’re going to have a losing day. We just lose too many afternoon games,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “There’s so much handle consolidated in those three games and we ended up losing all three of them. It just makes it tough.

“We could’ve used the Niners or the Titans in the afternoon, and the Bengals game was the worst-case scenario landing on that number. We had some bigger players take the Bengals +14 and then we had some big teasers going to Green Bay -7. That really hurt us.”

My favorite things

NFL Week 6 favorites are 11-2 straight up and 7-6 ATS after the Chiefs (-2½) beat the Lions 30-17 on “Sunday Night Football.” The other favorites that covered were the Steelers (-6½, beat the Browns 23-9), Patriots (-3, beat Saints 25-19), Rams (-7, beat Ravens 17-3) and Seahawks (-1, beat Jaguars 20-12).

“The Seahawks were backed by both the public and the sharps this week despite traveling across the United States to play the Jaguars, who look like a candidate for one of the most-improved teams this season,” Feazel said.

Besides the Packers, other favorites that won but didn’t cover were the Broncos (-7, beat Jets 13-11), Colts (-8½, beat Cardinals 31-27) and Chargers (-3½, beat Dolphins 29-27).

Jets hit new low

New York fell to 0-6 after finishing with -10 net yards passing, the fewest in any NFL game in 27 years. Somehow the Jets still covered and had a chance to win the game in London with 1:14 left and facing fourth-and-8 at the Denver 44. But coach Aaron Glenn went for it instead of attempting a game-winning 61-yard field goal and quarterback Justin Fields was sacked for the ninth time.

“We really could’ve done better if the Jets had won,” Murray said. “They really botched some of those fourth-down situations.”

Upsets

The Giants kicked off the week with a 34-17 upset of the Eagles as 7½-point underdogs on “Thursday Night Football.” The Panthers pulled off the only outright upset Sunday in a 30-27 win over the Cowboys as 3-point home underdogs.

Former Dallas running back Rico Dowdle racked up more than 200 yards from scrimmage and Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift Carolina.

“The best game for us was clearly the Panthers winning outright,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Everything was tied to the Cowboys, and getting the Cardinals to cover against the Colts was really good.”

A week after Arizona blew a 21-3 lead in an embarrassing loss to the Titans, it made the Colts sweat. Trailing 31-27 in the final minutes, the Cardinals drove to the Indianapolis’ 9 before turning it over on downs with 58 seconds to go.

Miracle cover

Bettors who had over 44½ in the Packers-Bengals game needed 28 points in the fourth quarter to cash their tickets. That’s exactly what they got. Cincinnati cut its deficit to 24-18 with 4:11 left after Joe Flacco found Ja’Marr Chase for a 19-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5, then hit Chase Brown for the 2-point conversion.

Green Bay had a chance to run out the clock but Jordan Love threw an incompletion on third-and-2, and it settled for Lucas Harvrisik’s 39-yard field goal with 1:52 left as over and teaser bettors rejoiced.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.