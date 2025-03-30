Duke, Florida favored in 2nd Final Four with 4 No. 1 seeds in 40 years

All four No. 1 seeds have advanced to the Final Four for only the second time since 1985, and Duke and Florida are favored in Saturday’s national semifinals.

Duke center Khaman Maluach (9) holds up the East Region championship trophy after Duke defeated Alabama in an Elite Eight round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Final Four will feature four No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2008 and only the second time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Duke is a consensus 4½-point favorite over Houston in the national semifinals Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The consensus total is 137 and the Cougars are +185 on the money line.

Florida is a 2½-point favorite over Auburn in the first national semifinal. The total is 161½ and the Tigers are +125 on the money line.

The Blue Devils beat Arizona 100-93 in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, but didn’t cover as 9½-point favorites. Duke rewarded its backers in an 85-65 blowout of Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday, cruising to a cover as a 7½-point favorite.

Houston escaped with a 62-60 win over Purdue on Friday, failing to cover as an 8½-point favorite, but easily covered as a 3-point favorite in Sunday’s 69-50 win over Tennessee.

The Gators rolled to an 87-71 victory and cover over Maryland as 7½-point favorites Thursday before escaping with an 84-79 comeback win over Texas Tech on Saturday. Florida erased a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes against the Red Raiders.

Auburn beat Michigan 78-65 and covered as an 8½-point favorite Friday before defeating Michigan State 70-64 on Sunday and covering as a 5-point favorite.

Duke is a +105 favorite to win it all and Florida is the +270 second choice. Houston is +420 and Auburn is 5-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.