Duke, Kansas favored in Final Four semifinals

Duke will face archrival North Carolina as it tries to keep alive its quest to send coach Mike Krzyzewski out on top, and Kansas will meet Villanova in the Final Four.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, second from right, huddles with players during the second half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

On Hollywood’s biggest night Sunday, the NCAA Tournament wrote an Oscar-worthy script.

In an all-blue-blood Final Four, Duke will face archrival North Carolina as the Blue Devils try to keep alive their quest to win a national title in the final game of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s storied career.

Duke is a 4½-point favorite over the Tar Heels in Saturday’s national semifinal, and the total is 151.

In the other semifinal, Kansas is a 4-point favorite over Villanova, and the total is 133.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.