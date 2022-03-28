83°F
Todd Dewey

Duke, Kansas favored in Final Four semifinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2022 - 5:32 pm
 
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, second from right, huddles with players during the second half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

On Hollywood’s biggest night Sunday, the NCAA Tournament wrote an Oscar-worthy script.

In an all-blue-blood Final Four, Duke will face archrival North Carolina as the Blue Devils try to keep alive their quest to win a national title in the final game of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s storied career.

Duke is a 4½-point favorite over the Tar Heels in Saturday’s national semifinal, and the total is 151.

In the other semifinal, Kansas is a 4-point favorite over Villanova, and the total is 133.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

