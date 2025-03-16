Early betting lines released for NCAA Tournament

Moments after the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday, sportsbooks posted lines on the first 32 games.

Auburn was chosen as the No. 1 overall seed for the 68-team tournament, with Duke, Houston and Florida also selected as No. 1 seeds by the selection committee.

Mountain West conference tournament champion Colorado State, a No. 12 seed, opened as a 2½-point favorite over No. 5 seed Memphis.

Here are the early lines posted at the South Point sportsbook, with the favorite listed first, followed by the point spread:

First Four

Tuesday

No. 16 Alabama State -4½ No. 16 St. Francis (Pa.)

No. 11 North Carolina -3½ No. 11 San Diego State

Wednesday

No. 16 American -2 No. 16 Mount Saint Mary’s

No. 11 Xavier -2 No. 11 Texas

West Region

Thursday

No. 6 Missouri -6½ No. 11 Drake

No. 3 Texas Tech -16 No. 14 UNC Wilmington

No. 7 Kansas -4 No. 10 Arkansas

No. 2 Saint John’s -18½ No. 15 Omaha

Friday

No. 1 Florida -28½ No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 UConn -5 No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 12 Colorado State -2½ No. 5 Memphis

No. 4 Maryland -12 No. 13 Grand Canyon

East Region

Thursday

No. 6 BYU -2½ No. 11 Virginia Commonwealth

No. 3 Wisconsin -17½ No. 14 Montana

No. 7 Saint Mary’s -5 No. 10 Vanderbilt

No. 2 Alabama -21½ No. 15 Robert Morris

Friday

No. 9 Baylor -1 No. 8 Mississippi State

No. 5 Oregon -5½ No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Arizona -15 No. 13 Akron

Midwest Region

Thursday

No. 1 Houston -28½ No. 16 SIU Edwardsville

No. 8 Gonzaga -6 No. 9 Georgia

No. 5 Clemson -7 No. 12 McNeese

No. 4 Purdue -10 No. 13 High Point

Friday

No. 3 Kentucky -11 No. 14 Troy

No. 7 UCLA -5 No. 10 Utah State

No. 2 Tennessee -18½ No. 15 Wofford

South Region

Thursday

No. 8 Louisville -2 No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Michigan -3 No. 12 UC San Diego

No. 4 Texas A&M -6½ No. 13 Yale

Friday

No. 3 Iowa State -13½ No. 14 Lipscomb

No. 7 Marquette -3½ No. 10 New Mexico

No. 2 Michigan State -18½ No. 15 Bryant

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

