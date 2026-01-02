Eye on 2026: Super Bowl 60 tops sports betting calendar

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey will keep track of all the action at the city’s sportsbooks in 2026, starting with Super Bowl 60 in February.

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates winning the WNBA championship following game four of a WNBA finals match up against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Toni Law, one of owners of Football Contest Proxy, works on her laptop as she waits to meet with contestants for Circa Survivor and Million NFL handicapping contests at Circa Sportsbook on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People wait in line to place bets after prop bets were posted at the Westgate Superbook for Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, slated for Feb. 9, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey tracks all the action at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Here are five big sports betting stories he’ll follow in 2026.

1. Super Bowl 60

We have you covered when it comes to wagering on the Super Bowl, the biggest single event on the sports betting calendar. We’ll track all the action from the opening line to the Feb. 8 kickoff of Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to whether Nevada set a record wagering handle on the NFL title game.

Our coverage will include daily line updates, biggest bets, prop bet menus from multiple sportsbooks, prop bet release night and sharp action at the Westgate SuperBook, a prediction poll and more.

2. Contest corner

Football handicapping contests have exploded in entries and prize money in recent years at Las Vegas books, with the 2025 Circa Survivor contest paying out a record $18.7 million in guaranteed prize money.

Circa added a $100,000-entry ultra-high roller Survivor contest called Grandissimo this season, and the SuperBook added a $5,000-entry SuperContest Survivor and $500-entry SuperContest College contest.

We’ll keep you updated on any contest changes and profile some of the winners to learn their secrets to success.

3. Las Vegas locals

From the Aces and Athletics to the Golden Knights, Raiders and Rebels, we’ll keep you apprised of the latest odds and action on local teams.

The Aces were 40-1 long shots to win the WNBA title Aug. 2 after they were embarrassed in a 111-58 home loss to the Minnesota Lynx. But they bounced back with a 17-game winning streak en route to winning their third league championship in four seasons.

4. Follow the money

As legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger says, “Cashin’ tickets is what it’s all about.”

We’ll try to help you do that more often than not by reporting on what the sharp bettors are backing at sportsbooks. We’ll also run weekly best bets stories during football season, when professional sports bettors, handicappers and bookmakers share their top plays. Our collection of experts went on a 21-3 run against the spread this season.

You can also follow picks in our RJ Challenge contests for the NFL, college football, college football bowls and March Madness. We’ll also keep you updated on bad beats and the biggest bets placed throughout the year.

5. Cast of characters

Besides features on contest winners, we’ll also write profiles and Q&As of notable bookmakers and bettors.

Past profiles on bettors have included Billy Walters and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. Past features on bookmakers have included Jimmy Vaccaro and South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews, as well as Q&As with Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray and Circa sportsbook director Chris Bennett.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.