Todd Dewey

Handicapper expects Knights to upset Jets, win Stanley Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2018 - 2:44 pm
 

Handicapper Dana Lane endeared himself to Golden Knights fans — and by that we mean drew their expletive-filled wrath — by having the audacity to pick against Las Vegas’ beloved hometown team in the NHL Western Conference semifinals.

Despite being Shark-bit by San Jose in a six-game loss to the Knights, Lane correctly called three games in the series — including two Knights wins — and has picked NHL winners at a 60-percent clip (80-54-3) this season for the Review-Journal.

While some superstitious Knights backers are hoping Lane picks against them again in the Western Conference Final, he’s not.

■ Golden Knights (+120) over Winnipeg Jets, series

■ Golden Knights (3-1) to win Stanley Cup

“Honestly, I think Vegas wins the Cup now,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “The teams I thought they’d have the most trouble with because of their depth were San Jose and Pittsburgh.

“If it gets to the (Stanley Cup) Final, Vegas will be a mirror image of Tampa Bay and … I think (the Lightning) will have a real problem with Vegas’ speed. They’re the fastest team Tampa will face in the postseason.”

But first things first. The Knights went 2-1 against the Jets in the regular season, winning 5-2 at home while splitting two games in Winnipeg, where they won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime in February.

Lane gives the Knights edges in speed, goaltending and intangibles.

“I don’t come from a numerical handicapping standpoint. I try to come from a psychological standpoint and what team I think, mentally, has the advantage coming into the series,” he said. “Numbers only tell you what you did. They don’t tell you what you’re going to do. Confidence is a much better barometer than analytics when you’re trying to determine whether team A has an advantage over team B.

“I thought San Jose would be more confident going into that series. From a Vegas standpoint, knowing it won at Winnipeg, they have to have the confidence factor going into this series.”

The Jets opened as a minus 160 favorite Thursday night after beating Nashville in Game 7, but early action on the Knights quickly moved the line to minus 140.

“On paper, Winnipeg is definitely the better of the two teams. But there is an intangible factor you can’t put a value on that Vegas has been riding since October. To go against that is so difficult,” Lane said. “Intangible is such a simplistic term but it really comes down to belief and faith and confidence in what they’re doing and that ultimately is going to be the difference.”

Lane expects the Knights to give the Jets fits with their superior speed.

“Winnipeg, especially in Game 1, will take a little bit to get used to Vegas’ speed and to mentally get back into a brand-new series after just disposing of Nashville,” he said. “Vegas has had time to prepare and their speed advantage and making Winnipeg chase them will play a large role in ultimately winning the series in seven.”

Lane said the biggest factor will be the matchup between Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

“It really comes down to if Fleury is going to outplay Hellebuyck,” he said. “Can Marc-Andre Fleury win a couple games the scoresheet says he shouldn’t have.”

■ Knights (+128) over Jets, Game 1

■ Knights over Jets, Game 2

Lane recommends playing the Knights at plus money in each of the first two games.

“That will put you in a position that in two of three scenarios is going to net you money,” he said. “Unless they lose both, the worst-case scenario is they split and you win a little. The best case is they win both and you win a lot.”

Final horn

For the record, Lane has lived in Las Vegas for 26 years and eagerly awaited the arrival of hockey. He backed the Knights in their first-round series against the Kings and dismissed any notion of jumping on their bandwagon — if that’s even possible for a first-year team.

Carrie Underwood is jumping on the bandwagon,” he said. “This is about wagering. It’s not about what my heart wants. It’s what my head says. We’re just talking about trying to make some money. I’ve never rooted against them. Of course I want them to win.

“If we all went with who the public picked, we’d all be living under a palm tree on the Strip.”

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Winnipeg Jets On Game Seven Win Against Predators
The Winnipeg Jets react to their 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge: Knights Will Play Jets In Western Conference Finals
Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill goes over the Winnipeg Jets win over the Nashville Predators. The Golden Knights will now play the Jets in Winnipeg on Saturday.
Golden Edge: One-on-one With Bellemare
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Pierre-Edouard Bellemare about his favorite food and how to make it into the NHL.
Golden Edge: Knights waiting for conference finals opponent
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp break down the potential matchups for the Golden Knights in the conference finals.
Players talk about waiting for the Western Conference Finals
Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Tuch, Colin Miller and Shea Theodore discuss the upcoming Western Conference Finals.
Gerard Gallant talks about the Western Conference Finals
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the series between Winnipeg and Nashville as well as how his team is preparing for the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights Fans React To Team And The Arsenal
Golden Knights fans react to City National Arena's The Arsenal store and how the team has effected Vegas.
Golden Knights On What To Expect From Western Conference Finals
Golden Knights players talk about what to expect from the Western Conference finals and the playoffs.
Gallant Gallant On Playoff Schedule
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant goes over the playoff schedule ahead for the Knights.
George McPhee Talks About Golden Knights Success
George McPhee goes over the Golden Knights success during the NHL 2017-2018 season.
Golden Knights Watch Party Highlights
Golden Knights fans gather outside the T-Mobile arena to watch the Golden Knights play game six against the San Jose Sharks.
Nate Schmidt On Golden Knights Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt goes over the Knights game six victory against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights React To Series Win Against Sharks
Golden Knights react to their shutout win against the San Jose Sharks in game six of the round two playoffs.
Golden Edge: Knights Move On To Western Conference Finals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Knights Shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks. The Knights are not moving on the the Western Conference Finals and will either face the Winnipeg Jets or Nashville Predators.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on holding leads
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on holding onto leads in the third period Saturday at SAP Center. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on Game 6
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on Game 6 on Saturday at SAP Center. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellemare said Knights have enough depth to fill in for Carrier if needed
William Carrier was injured Friday in Game 5 and his status for Game 6 Sunday is to be determined. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Schmidt wouldn’t let Marchand lick or kiss him
The hockey world reacted harshly toward Boston’s Brad Marchand who has licked and kissed the faces of opponents. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Prepare For Game Six
Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the potential line changes for game six against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights hang on for Game 5 win
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen break down the Golden Knights 5-3 win over San Jose to take a 3-2 series lead.
Gerard Gallant talks after Game 5 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's 5-3 win in Game 5.
Golden Knights players talk about taking a 3-2 series lead
Alex Tuch, David Perron and James Neal talk about the Golden Knights 5-3 win in Game 5.
Golden Knights fans get excited for Game 5
Before the Golden Knights played the San Jose Sharks in Game 5, fans of both teams took part in the festivities around T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: Knights Prep Before Game 5 Against Sharks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over how the Knights were loose at practice before game five against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights players discuss shutout loss
Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb talk about the Golden Knights loss to San Jose in Game 4.
Golden Edge: Knights held scoreless in Game 4
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights 0-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks, including potential lineup changes Gerard Gallant should consider.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 4 against the Sharks
Alex Tuch, Colin Miller and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare discuss what the Golden Knights need to do to prepare for game four tonight.
Gerard Gallant talks about the upcoming game against San Jose
Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights winning despite slow starts
Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss their thoughts about the Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks, and what both teams might need to adjust moving forward.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 3 win and upcoming Game 4
William Karlsson, Ryan Carpenter, Marc-Andre Fleury and Deryk Engelland discuss the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Final Four
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA final four.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
