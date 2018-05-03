Todd Dewey

Handicapper: Knights will win Game 5, but Sharks will win series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2018 - 3:41 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2018 - 3:50 pm

Simply put, it’s the Golden Knights’ turn.

Starting with the Knights’ 7-0 thrashing of the San Jose Sharks in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena, the teams have alternated wins in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Sharks edged the Knights 4-3 in double overtime in Game 2 before falling 4-3 in overtime in Game 3. San Jose bounced back to tie the series with a 4-0 victory in Game 4 to set the stage for Friday night’s pivotal Game 5 in Las Vegas.

Those subscribing to the ever-popular zigzag playoff betting theory might blindly back the Knights in this one. But handicapper Dana Lane is taking the Knights for other reasons, including their vaunted home-ice advantage.

Golden Knights (-150) over Sharks, Game 5

“People talk all the time about how they don’t think the crowd affects the road team. But if you don’t think the crowd affected San Jose in Game 1, that’s absolutely false,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “The Knights play a more inspired brand of hockey when they know they’ve got 18,000 maniacs going crazy behind them.

“I thought guys took shifts off (in Game 4), but they won’t take shifts off when they’re being held accountable in front of the home crowd.”

Lane entered Thursday with a 78-51-3 record (60.5 percent) against the spread on his daily NHL Power Play picks in the Review-Journal. He said the biggest key to handicapping sports is to weigh the emotional and mental aspects of the game to determine which team will deliver the more inspired effort.

“In Game 5 at home, after just getting beat in probably its most lackluster performance since the regular season, I think Vegas will be the more inspired of the two,” he said.

Much like the Knights themselves, Lane is counting heavily on the top line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith and on goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to cash his ticket.

The line has combined for seven goals and 26 points in the playoffs after compiling 92 goals and 213 points in the regular season.

“That top line is as good as anybody in the league, and it’s better than San Jose’s top line, that’s for sure,” Lane said. “My gut is telling me Vegas. But I know that depth is going to be an issue for them unless that top line completely carries Vegas.

“That’s what they have to do to win these games.”

Sharks over Knights, Games 6 and 7

We already can feel the outpouring of love and support from the community over the fact that Lane is sticking to his prediction that San Jose will win the series in seven games.

“I like the Knights at home (in Game 5), San Jose at home (in Game 6) and then I like San Jose to come here and win Game 7,” he said. “From the Sharks’ standpoint, you’re in a comfort level in that environment by Game 7. When they come back here, that’s when experience takes over.

“The Sharks are still a team with a Stanley Cup pedigree, and I think they’ll draw off that and escape with a Game 7 win at T-Mobile.”

Reiterating what he said before the series started, Lane thinks the Sharks’ superior depth will be the difference.

“They’ve talked all year long about what a great luxury it is for (Knights coach) Gerard Gallant to roll four lines, but I never really thought they were rolling four lines at all. This is a two-line team,” he said. “There’s a huge drop-off when you get to the third line. That’s the glaring difference between these two teams in a nutshell.

“Gallant needs to find some inspiration on his third and fourth lines because it’s bordering on mediocrity right now.”

Bruins (-155) over Lightning, Game 4

Boston, which lost Games 2 and 3 by a combined score of 8-3 after winning the series opener 6-2 at Tampa Bay, needs a victory at home Friday to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

“I love Boston,” Lane said. “I think the Bruins will bounce back and win this series and face the Penguins in the (Eastern) Conference finals.

“At this time of year, it really comes down to how much firepower do you have, how much depth do you have and what does your goaltending look like. Overall, the Bruins are the better team. Boston’s top two lines have been fantastic, and that top line of (Brad) Marchand, (Patrice) Bergeron and (David) Pastrnak is incredible.”

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights players discuss shutout loss
Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb talk about the Golden Knights loss to San Jose in Game 4.
Golden Edge: Knights held scoreless in Game 4
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights 0-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks, including potential lineup changes Gerard Gallant should consider.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 4 against the Sharks
Alex Tuch, Colin Miller and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare discuss what the Golden Knights need to do to prepare for game four tonight.
Gerard Gallant talks about the upcoming game against San Jose
Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights winning despite slow starts
Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss their thoughts about the Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks, and what both teams might need to adjust moving forward.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 3 win and upcoming Game 4
William Karlsson, Ryan Carpenter, Marc-Andre Fleury and Deryk Engelland discuss the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights On Overtime Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights forward William Karlsson go over the Knights win against the Sharks in game three.
Golden Edge: Knights Bounce Back In OT Win Against Sharks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights overtime win against the Sharks.
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant (moving on)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on moving on from the Game 2 loss Sunday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans Send Off Knights To San Jose
Golden Knights fans gather at City National Arena to send off the Golden Knights as they make their way to San Jose to face off against the Sharks.
Golden Knights On Double OT Loss To Sharks
The Golden Knights react to their double overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall In Double Overtime 4-3
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights game two loss to the Sharks in double overtime.
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium can help economic boom, expert says
Study after study has concluded that stadiums aren’t effective economic development drivers. But a leading urban growth researcher says Orlando and Las Vegas are exceptions because of the strength of their regions’ tourism economies. The Raiders are building a 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road using $750 million of public money authorized by the Nevada Legislature. Las Vegas has a leg up on many cities, because it has an airport at which business people can catch a nonstop flight to virtually any domestic destination. Panelist Cathy Tull, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the presence of out-of-town media for playoff games featuring the Vegas Golden Knights has given the city media mentions that money can’t buy. Another issue receiving the panel’s attention is the need for mass transit with all the teams, venues and anticipated visitation they will generate. Panelists also discussed the prospect of attracting big events like the Super Bowl, the NFL draft and NCAA tournaments.
Golden Knights On Shutout Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights react to their 7-0 shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Sharks In First Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Edge beat reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Knights shutout win against the Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Sharks 7-0
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the playoffs.
Golden Edge: One-on-one with Ryan Reaves
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves about his time in Vegas, how he learned to be so physical and if it's hard to find a fight on the ice these days.
Golden Edge: Knights keeping the intensity up at practice
Bryan Salmond talks about an intense Golden Knights practice and whether the team is worried about being rusty.
Gerard Gallant speaks to the media about San Jose
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about an intense practice and what he thinks the hardest part of coming back after a long layoff will be.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Golden Knights long break
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he's been doing to stay sharp during the long layoff before the series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights talk about how they've stayed sharp
Deryk Engelland, Ryan Carpenter and Nate Schmidt talk about the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks and how the team has maintained its edge during the long break.
Golden Edge: Second round preview, Brent Musburger joins the show
Elaine Wilson previews the Golden Knights series against the San Jose Sharks and interviews Vegas Sports and Information Network's managing editor Brent Musburger.
James Neal talks about the Stanley Cup, last year's playoffs
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about what it'd be like to hoist the Stanley Cup and what he's bringing from his experiences from last season's post-season run with Nashville.
Golden Edge: Knights enjoying playoffs, Engelland named a Messier Finalist
Zac Pacleb talks to the Golden Knights about how much they watch the rest of the NHL playoffs as well as Deryk Engelland being named a finalist for the Mark Messier Award.
Gerard Gallant talks about the San Jose Sharks
Gerard Gallant talks to the media ahead of the Golden Knights' second round series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Second round preview
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights' upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks as well as a woman making hockey-themed bow ties.
Golden Knights talk about matchup with the San Jose Sharks
Nate Schmidt, William Karlsson and James Neal discuss the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks.
Deryk Engelland talks about being a Messier finalist
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about being named a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award.
Las Vegas singer Lily Arce creates Wolfgang Pup bow ties
Vegas Golden Knight fans can now get bow ties for their dogs and cats! Las Vegas Strip performer Lily Arce of David Perrico's Pop Strings, "O", and "Raiding the Rock Vault" has been designing doggie bow ties for years. After getting requests for customized VGK bowties, she decided to sell them on Etsy. You can find them on her online boutique, titled Wolfgang Pup Bowtique. Vegas performers including Daryll Borges have outfitted their pets with the ties, Borges' cat, Raja is seen here.
Golden Edge Facebook live at City National Arena
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes are live at Golden Knights practice at City National Arena to preview the team's upcoming Stanley Cup playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Final Four
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA final four.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
More in Todd Dewey
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Todd Dewey Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like