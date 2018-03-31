Handicapper’s wife holds grudge against Sister Jean, Loyola

Bruce Marshall’s daughter went to Loyola-Chicago, but the handicapper’s wife won’t be rooting for the Ramblers and Sister Jean — America’s favorite 98-year-old nun — in Saturday’s NCAA semifinals.

Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sits with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt answers questions during a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser watches his players during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser reacts during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan head coach John Beilein watches his team during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches his players during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Villanova head coach Jay Wright, right, talks with guard Phil Booth during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola-Chicago basketball chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, poses with fans for a photo before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago basketball chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, poses with fans for a photo before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Bruce Marshall’s daughter went to Loyola-Chicago, but the handicapper’s wife won’t be rooting for the Ramblers and Sister Jean — America’s favorite 98-year-old nun — in Saturday’s NCAA semifinals.

That’s because when Marshall’s wife, Dolores, drove their daughter, Natalie, to the school in 2006 to help her move into her dorm, she parked her rental car in front of the convent across the street. When she returned 30 minutes later, the car was gone. So much for mercy.

“Somebody told her they towed it away. So she had to take a taxi and pay a couple hundred to get it back,” Marshall said. “She was fuming.”

To be clear, the Marshalls don’t know who had the car towed from the convent. But, 12 years later, when Dolores Marshall saw a nun from Loyola-Chicago spotlighted on TV, she jokingly pinned it on her.

“She blames Sister Jean for getting her car towed,” said Marshall (Goldsheet.com) with a chuckle. “She’s cheering for Michigan.”

Stevens hedges his bet

Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens hopes Loyola-Chicago doesn’t hijack his chance to win $1 million on Michigan. He’s two wins from cashing his $25,000 futures ticket on the Wolverines at 40-1 odds.

Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, hedged his bet by placing a $25,000 money-line wager on the Ramblers at plus 210 and a $25,000 straight bet on Loyola-Chicago as a 5-point underdog.

“Those are the two biggest bets I’ve ever made that I hope I lose,” Stevens said. “We just have to figure out how we’re going to beat Sister Jean on Holy Saturday.”

Higher powered?

Sister Jean said she gave up losing for Lent. I noted in Monday’s column that Lent ends on Sunday, the day before the NCAA championship game. But reader Jeff Pink pointed out that Lent actually ended Thursday — as my eight years of catechism went down the drain. So the Ramblers will not have the benefit of Sister Jean’s Lenten vows against Michigan.

Best bets

Sharp bettors are backing Loyola-Chicago at CG Technology and Boyd Gaming sports books. But, at the risk of getting struck by lightning, handicapper Doug Fitz is backing the Wolverines. Fitz finished 10-6-1 ATS in the Review-Journal’s Madness Challenge.

Midnight, Ramblers

“The recent so-called Cinderellas have not fared too well in the Final Four. South Carolina last year is the most recent example, but the likes of George Mason and Virginia Commonwealth also had their seasons ended in the semifinals,” said Fitz (Systemplays.com). “I’ve loved the Ramblers all season, but this is their toughest foe after a somewhat lucky draw of opponents so far in the tournament.”

Fitz noted that Michigan is rated fourth in the nation in defensive efficiency by KenPom.com and has allowed its past four opponents an average of 59.0 points. Also, since 2014, the Wolverines are 46-19-2 against the spread when holding opponents to fewer than 70 points. Under coach John Beilein, Michigan is 16-6 straight up and 13-7-2 ATS in the NCAA Tournament.

Over Villanova

Marshall, who went 12-5 ATS and hit both of his best bets to win the Madness Challenge by one point over handicapper Kelly Stewart (12-5 ATS), said Saturday’s best bet is Kansas-Villanova Over 155.

“When you know the tempo is going to be fast, that’s a major plus if you want an over,” he said. “I can’t see Villanova-Kansas being anything other than a brisk pace, the way these teams like to get up and down the court and shoot 3s.

“I know Villanova wants to get going. They score 87 a game, which is tops in the country. Their combined averages are better than (155). For these teams, that’s not high enough.”

The Wildcats are on a 14-4 over streak. The Jayhawks, who average 81.0 ppg, are riding an 8-2-1 over run.

Top Cats

Stewart (@KellyInVegas) said Saturday’s best bet is Villanova, a 5-point favorite over Kansas.

“The Wildcats are the most well-rounded team in the country and have covered all four games in the tournament,” she said.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.