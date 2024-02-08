47°F
Todd Dewey

Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 11:00 am
 
Billy Walters on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Walters, widely regarded as the most successful sports bettor of all time, gave his Super Bowl pick on radio row Thursday at Mandalay Bay. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Billy Walters, widely regarded as the most successful sports bettor of all time, gave his Super Bowl pick during a 30-minute interview with the Review-Journal on radio row Thursday at Mandalay Bay.

“I’m going to bet on Kansas City,” said Walters, 77. “It’s not going to be the biggest bet I ever made. It’s going to be a small bet. A small bet for me is between $500,000 and a million bucks on the Super Bowl.

“They made the line on the game (49ers by) 2. It’s up to 2½ at some places. I think Kansas City should be a 2-point favorite. I’ve got the other side favored.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

