ad-fullscreen
Todd Dewey

Notre Dame gets edge over Miami in biggest series showdown since 1980s

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2017 - 8:36 pm
 

It’s time to fire up the flux capacitor in Doc Brown’s DeLorean or climb into the “Hot Tub Time Machine” for a trip back to the 1980s.

That was the last time Notre Dame and Miami met as top-10 teams.

On Saturday, the No. 3 Fighting Irish and No. 7 Hurricanes will meet in Miami in the most meaningful matchup between the schools since they squared off as top-10 teams in three consecutive seasons in the late 1980s in a heated rivalry highlighted by the 1988 showdown dubbed “Catholics vs. Convicts.”

In what shapes up as a virtual College Football Playoff elimination game, Notre Dame is favored by 3 to 3½ points over Miami at Las Vegas sports books.

The Irish’s only loss this season was by one point to No. 1 Georgia. The Hurricanes are riding a 13-game win streak and haven’t lost since last year’s 30-27 setback at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Irish (8-1), led by running back Josh Adams and quarterback Brandon Wimbush, feature the nation’s fifth-ranked rushing attack (324.8 yards per game) and have won all their games by double digits.

Miami (8-0) held Virginia Tech to 102 yards rushing in an impressive 28-10 win Saturday, but has had trouble stopping the run overall and won its prior four games by an average of 4½ points.

“If you like the Notre Dame side, you’re definitely getting a discount based on what Miami did last week,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “It was definitely their best game of the year. I think Notre Dame will find a way to win. I just think they’re better.

“But it’s nothing I would bet.”

We’ll take the Irish in a game that’s expected to attract the largest betting handle on Saturday.

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Texas Christian

In another virtual CFP elimination game, the 8-1 Sooners are a consensus 6½-point home favorite over the 8-1 Horned Frogs.

The past five meetings have been decided by an average of 4.2 points. Both teams suffered seven-point losses to Iowa State this season — TCU fell 14-7 and Oklahoma 38-31.

“It’s kind of a weird game. Oklahoma is definitely more offensive-oriented, and TCU’s more defensive-oriented,” Salmons said. “Historically, this series has been close. I really expect this to be a close game.”

Sharp action

Caesars Palace sports book director Frank Kunovic said he’s taken sharp play on Miami at plus-3½ and TCU at plus-7.

He also took sharp action on Arkansas (+17½) over Louisiana State and San Jose State (+19½) over UNR.

CG Technology took sharp plays on Iowa State (+6½) over Oklahoma State and Mississippi State (+14) over Alabama, though the line has dropped from 14½.

The Crimson Tide suffered key injuries on defense in their 24-10 win over LSU.

“I can see Mississippi State giving them some problems,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said.

The Cowboys are coming off a 62-52 loss to rival Oklahoma that was pure Bedlam.

“The value is with Oklahoma State,” Salmons said. “The question is will they be able to get up emotionally after that disappointment.”

College basketball begins

The college basketball season starts Friday with one Top-25 matchup in No. 11 West Virginia against No. 25 Texas A&M at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Bogdanovich said the Mountaineers — 40-1 to win the national championship — are one of three sleepers to attract decent action to win it all. The other two, both 75-1 long shots, are No. 12 Cincinnati and No. 22 Saint Mary’s.

“Cincinnati, St. Mary’s and West Virginia have all got good value and they’re all super live,” Bogdanovich said.

William Hill has written the most futures tickets on No. 2 Michigan State, the 6-1 second choice to win it all behind No. 1 Duke, the 4-1 favorite.

Bogdanovich said the most money wagered is close among Duke, Michigan State and Arizona, the 6-1 third choice.

Top-five twinbill Tuesday

The season will start in earnest Tuesday when the Blue Devils and Spartans meet in a neutral-site doubleheader in Chicago that will pit No. 4 Kansas against No. 5 Kentucky in the nightcap.

The Wildcats are the 8-1 fourth choice to win the national title and the Jayhawks are the 12-1 fifth choice.

“It’s completely wide open. It always is,” Bogdanovich said of the title race. “All the good players go out early, and at any minute (the NCAA) can start laying penalties on these teams in jeopardy.

“It’s so topsy-turvy. Kentucky is one of the favorites, but they only have one returning player. They could be great or they could be garbage.”

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Alan Berg go over their picks for NFL week 7.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci make their picks for NFL Week 6. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci maker their picks for Week 7 of college football. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week six of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week five of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week four of the NFL and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of NFL football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the second week of NFL football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the third week of college football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Denver Broncos. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Miami Dolphins. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New York Jets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week One 2017 Season
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Matthew Holt discuss their top picks for the first week of the NFL in this Sports Betting Spotlight.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New England Patriots. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Kansas City Chiefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Buffalo Bills. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
College Sports Betting Spotlight: Alabama, Florida State and UCLA
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the first week of the college football season. They go over the biggest bets including Alabama, Florida State and UCLA. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Arizona Cardinals 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cardinals’ season in the 24th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Eagles’ season in the 23rd of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Seahawks’ season in the 21st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Dallas Cowboys 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cowboys’ season in the 20th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Washington Redskins 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Redskins’ season in the 19th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Lions’ season in the 15th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Panthers’ season in the 14th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Buccaneers' season in the 13th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Vikings’ season in the 12th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Falcons’ season in the 11th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Saints’ season in the 10th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Bears’ season in the ninth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Texans’ season in the eighth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Baltimore Ravens 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Ravens’ season in the seventh of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Bengals’ season in the fifth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Browns’ season in the fourth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: 2017 Indianapolis Colts
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Colts’ season in the third of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Titans’ season in the second of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Todd Dewey Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like