ad-fullscreen
Todd Dewey

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, money-line bettors simply prefer to win

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2017 - 11:40 pm
 

Just a shot in the dark here, but we’re guessing Bill Belichick’s favorite holiday is Halloween.

The perpetually dour-looking Patriots coach doesn’t need a costume. He can just wear his trademark blank facial expression that would be perfect for The Hoodie’s signature Halloween mask.

Belichick was wearing that expression after New England’s 21-13 win over the Chargers on Sunday, when a reporter asked, “Coach, the game was played predominantly in the teens. Is that a style that you’re comfortable with playing?”

Belichick gave his inquisitor a cold stare before responding, “What are you talking about?”

Reporter: “Well, not scoring a lot of points … more low-scoring, grind-it-out. Is that a style you like, the team prefers?”

“Well, we prefer to win. OK. I don’t know,” Belichick said before shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head in disgust.

Happy Halloween, everybody!

Money-line parlay proliferation

Money-line bettors simply prefer to win, too. In a relatively new wagering trend, bettors are taking the point-spread out of the equation and parlaying favorites on the money line.

The strategy worked almost flawlessly Sunday as favorites went 10-1 straight up and 6-5 against the spread.

“We needed to get one of those favorites to lose outright. That really hurt us because everybody does teasers and money-line parlays,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said. “There are way more people than I can ever remember that are taking favorites on the money line in parlays.

“It was not a good day for us.”

The Panthers pulled off the only outright upset in a 17-3 win over the Buccaneers. But the game was essentially a pick’em with Tampa Bay closing as a 1-point favorite over Carolina, which was one of Sunday’s most popular plays.

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 29-yard field goal with 1:08 left to give the Patriots a 21-13 lead and cover as 7-point favorites over the Chargers.

Bookie report

While our weight went up and bankroll went down this weekend, the biggest losers for Las Vegas sports books Sunday were the Vikings, Cowboys and Eagles.

The wise guys and regular guys were both on Minnesota, which outscored the Browns 21-3 in the second half in London to cover as 11-point favorites in a 33-16 win.

“Whenever the sharps are against the Browns, we know where the public is going to be,” Simbal said. “That’s never a good recipe.”

The pros and Joes also were both on Dallas, which got two touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott and forced three turnovers to cover as 3-point favorites in a 33-19 win over Washington.

“We were up a little bit before that game but it flipped us and made us a medium-sized loser,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “We not only had a casino player place a six-figure bet on the Cowboys (Saturday) but money came in late (Sunday) on the Cowboys by the professionals.”

Stoneback said MGM Resorts sports books got middled in the Saints’ 20-12 win over the Bears, who were getting 9½ points early in the week and closed as 7½-point underdogs.

Double-digit ‘dogs

Double-digit underdogs were 5-2 this season before going 1-2 Sunday. Of course, we were on the the only double-digit favorite that didn’t cover in the Bengals, who barely beat the Colts, 24-23, in the best decision of the day for the books.

The so-called sharps were on the 49ers early in the week but the public was all over the Eagles, who cruised to a 33-10 win and cover as 12½-point favorites to run their NFL-best record to 7-1.

Minnesota, which hosts Super Bowl LII in February, enters its bye at 6-2 and the Saints, Rams and Seahawks are each 5-2.

“I like the Vikings a lot,” Simbal said. “That’s not a defense I would want to be messing around with come January.”

The Patriots and Steelers are tied for the AFC’s best mark at 6-2, while the Chiefs and surprising Bills are each 5-2. Pittsburgh covered as 3-point favorites Sunday night in a 20-15 win over Detroit.

Don’t mess with Texans

Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson put on his young Russell Wilson costume and busted Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense for 469 yards and four TDs in his first trip to CenturyLink Field. The Texans covered as 6½-point underdogs but lost 41-38 when Wilson threw a TD pass to Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds left in the most entertaining game of the year.

“I’m super impressed with Deshaun Watson,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “I was stunned at how many points were scored there. He went to two of the toughest places in the NFL, in New England and Seattle, and could’ve easily won both games.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Alan Berg go over their picks for NFL week 7.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci make their picks for NFL Week 6. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci maker their picks for Week 7 of college football. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week six of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week five of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week four of the NFL and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of NFL football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the second week of NFL football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the third week of college football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Denver Broncos. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Miami Dolphins. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New York Jets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week One 2017 Season
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Matthew Holt discuss their top picks for the first week of the NFL in this Sports Betting Spotlight.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New England Patriots. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Kansas City Chiefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Buffalo Bills. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
College Sports Betting Spotlight: Alabama, Florida State and UCLA
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the first week of the college football season. They go over the biggest bets including Alabama, Florida State and UCLA. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Arizona Cardinals 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cardinals’ season in the 24th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Eagles’ season in the 23rd of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Seahawks’ season in the 21st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Dallas Cowboys 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cowboys’ season in the 20th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Washington Redskins 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Redskins’ season in the 19th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Johnny Avello look at the San Francisco 49ers in today's sports betting spotlight at the newly redesigned Wynn Sports Book. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Lions’ season in the 15th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Panthers’ season in the 14th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Buccaneers' season in the 13th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Vikings’ season in the 12th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Falcons’ season in the 11th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Saints’ season in the 10th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Bears’ season in the ninth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Texans’ season in the eighth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Baltimore Ravens 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Ravens’ season in the seventh of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Bengals’ season in the fifth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Browns’ season in the fourth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: 2017 Indianapolis Colts
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Colts’ season in the third of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Titans’ season in the second of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Steelers’ season in the first of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Todd Dewey Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like