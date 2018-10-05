Todd Dewey

Pros on Nurmagomedov, Joes on McGregor in UFC 229 title match

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 5:58 pm
 

When Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in his August 2017 pro boxing debut, the betting public backed the brash UFC star in overwhelming fashion.

More than 90 percent of the tickets were on McGregor, who closed as a 4-1 underdog. But the vast majority of the money — including six $1 million wagers — was on Mayweather, who closed at the bargain price of minus 500 before winning by 10th-round TKO.

“Mayweather was the best bet I’ve seen in my 11 years out here,” Westgate sports book director John Murray said.

A similar scenario is shaping up at Las Vegas sports books for Saturday night’s UFC lightweight title fight between McGregor and reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov (26-0-0), a Russian grappler, is a minus 160 favorite over McGregor, the popular plus 140 underdog from Ireland.

While the wagering handle is nowhere near Mayweather-McGregor — or Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin, for that matter — the vast majority of tickets are on McGregor and most of the money is on Nurmagomedov.

“The books around town are definitely going to need Khabib to win. Conor’s so popular, I think the public is going to be all over him again,” Murray said. “But Conor’s capable of winning this fight. It’s not like it’s a slam dunk.”

Sharps on Nurmagomedov

That said, sharp bettors are on the favorite, just like they were on Mayweather.

“I’ve been a little surprised how much public money is coming in on Khabib, too. It hasn’t been just wiseguys betting Khabib,” Murray said. “But I still think when we get to Friday and Saturday the public will come in heavily on McGregor.”

A Westgate bettor placed a $20,000 wager on McGregor at plus 140 last weekend that moved the price to minus 155. But another bettor quickly wagered $10,000 on Nurmagomedov to move the odds back to minus 160.

The highest price was minus 170 but Murray said the true odds on Nurmagomedov are closer to 2-1.

“This isn’t McGregor-Mayweather where he has no chance of winning. Conor’s definitely live here and can knock him out with one punch,” he said. “But I do think Khabib should be a bigger favorite. He’s never lost a round in an MMA fight.

“He’s an incredible grappler. If the fight goes long, it will really be an advantage for Khabib. Conor’s going to try to end this thing early. That’s his only chance.”

Murray expects Nurmagomedov to prevail.

“I think Khabib will win,” he said. “He will drag him down and start unloading on him with the elbow.”

Handicapper backs bigger man

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) is usually an underdog bettor but is backing a rare favorite in this one in Nurmagomedov, who he sees winning a contrast in styles.

“Nurmagomedov’s striking will be more competitive than McGregor’s wrestling,” said Finocchiaro (GambLou.com). “Nurmagomedov will be able to eventually outclass McGregor and take him down to the mat. But he’s going to have to be very patient. He can’t just rush in because that’s what McGregor wants him to do.”

Even if McGregor is able to find some early striking angles, Finocchiaro said the bigger Nurmagomedov should be able to absorb the blows.

“McGregor’s dynamic power was displayed in fights when he weighed 145 pounds. This fight is at 155 pounds,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult to have the same effect on a bigger man like Nurmagomedov that he’s had on previous fights.”

Finocchiaro noted that Nurmagomedov trains at a gym with bigger fighters, including former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold.

“And they’ve all commented on what a beast he is,” he said. “If he’s able to take them down and if he can absorb striking from those bigger, heavier men, I have an easier time thinking the only way Conor’s going to knock him out is through an accumulation of strikes and not just one punch.”

Leaning over

The total on the five-round fight is 2½ rounds and Finocchiaro leans to the over (plus 105).

“Conor’s trash talking, rather than getting to the Russian’s head, has put further fire to the gasoline that is motivation for this kid,” he said. “He’s said in a couple interviews that he’s going to make it slow and painful for McGregor, a guy he doesn’t really like.”

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: UFC 229 Press Conference Wraps Up
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over what happened during the UFC 229 press conference between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering The Cage: UFC 227 Recap
Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano recap UFC 227 including Demetrious Johnson losing his flyweight title to Henry Cejudo.
Covering The Cage: Ufc 226 Co - Main And Main Event Recap.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Covering the Cage: Cormier defeats Miocic in UFC 226
Covering the Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap UFC 226 and the possibility of a Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier bout.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Chicago Bears 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Green Bay Packers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Minnesota Vikings 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cleveland Browns 2018 season.
More in Todd Dewey
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Todd Dewey Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like