RJ sports writer Todd Dewey’s 5 favorite stories of 2025

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey loves tracking all the action at Las Vegas sportsbooks. Here are his five favorite stories from 2025.

Here are his five favorite stories from 2025, along with perspective on each piece:

1. From meatballs to millions: Circa Survivor winners share $14.3M story

The Meatball Brothers was the team name of one of the eight 20-0 winners who split last season’s $14.3 million Circa Survivor prize in the richest NFL handicapping contest ever. Six longtime friends who used to work together in meat sales broke out in virtual meat sweats as they lived and died on every play of their final pick at the Circa sportsbook with the other winners (and losers).

2. Legendary Las Vegas bookmaker retires: ‘It’s been a great ride’

Jimmy Vaccaro retired after 50 years as a Las Vegas bookmaker in a career that saw him become nationally known. As sportsbook director at The Mirage when it first opened, he was one of the only bookmakers to offer odds on boxer Mike Tyson in his upset loss to Buster Douglas and was later immortalized in ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary titled “42 to 1.” The colorful character also appeared on “The Simpsons” and invented NFL season win totals along the way.

3. Rock ‘n’ Roll runner loses 261 pounds, overcomes heart attack, cancer

Neal Bendesky likes to joke that he’s half the man he used to be. That’s because he used to weigh 450 pounds before losing 261 pounds during a comeback in which he overcame sudden cardiac death and a bout with cancer. He joined thousands of runners and walkers on the Strip for the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas 10-kilometer race.

4. Cross items off your sports bucket list at these 10 Las Vegas sportsbooks

Watching the Super Bowl, March Madness or any other sporting event at a luxurious Las Vegas sportsbook is arguably more fun than actually going to the games. Here is our list of the top 10 places to bask in the quintessential Las Vegas sportsbook experience and cross an item off your sports bucket list.

5. Betting scandals unlikely to prompt changes at Nevada sportsbooks

Sports betting scandals rocked the NBA, NCAA, MLB and UFC in the span of only one month, prompting a U.S. Senate inquiry into what lawmakers called “a new integrity crisis” facing American sports. But no changes appear to be on the horizon at Nevada sportsbooks, and the men in charge of two of the state’s most respected books don’t think any are necessary.

