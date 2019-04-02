Sharps jump on 2019 NFL season win totals at CG Technology

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver on Oct. 1, 2018. The Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the league's best defense, this week, (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CG Technology became the first Las Vegas sportsbook to post 2019 NFL season win totals Sunday and Pros and Joes alike grabbed an early piece of the action.

“Over 20 teams have been bet one way or the other right away,” CG Analytics oddsmaker Will Bernanke said Monday afternoon.

The New England Patriots opened with the highest win total at 11, before sharp money drove their number to 10½ — alongside the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots went 11-5 last season to snap a string of eight straight years with at least 12 wins and tight end Rob Gronkowski recently announced his retirement.

“I think it certainly has something to do with Gronk,” Bernanke said. “But I would be cautious betting under on them because of the damage they can do in the draft. They have so many picks.”

The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are tied for the lowest win total at 5, while the Raiders are in a pack of five teams with a win total of 6.

The Raiders had a win total of 8 heading into last season before they went 4-12. They’ve added receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams and massive left tackle Trent Brown in the offseason and have three first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft. But they’re in a tough division with the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, who have a win total of 10. The Denver Broncos’ win total is 7.

Kansas City is the minus 250 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook to win the AFC West and the Chargers are plus 275. The Raiders and Broncos are each 14-1.

Forget the Titans

Sharp money drove the Tennessee Titans’ win total from 8½ to 8. The Titans finished 9-7 last season.

“They’re thinking the rest of the division got a little better,” Bernanke said. “Nick Foles is now in the mix so Jacksonville should be better. The Colts will be better and Houston is still solid. And (Titans QB Marcus) Mariota has never played a whole season. He’s always had injury issues.”

Bullish on Buffalo

The only other total that moved was on the Buffalo Bills, who went from 6 to 6½ wins. The Bills went 6-10 last season.

“People like what they saw from (Buffalo QB Josh) Allen last year,” Bernanke said. “He might be a little underrated.”

Sharp plays

Other sharp plays are on the Rams under 10½, Green Bay Packers under 9, Pittsburgh Steelers under 9, San Francisco 49ers under 8, New York Giants under 6 and Washington Redskins over 6.

Believeland

The Cleveland Browns’ total is 9 after they went 7-8-1 last season and added several offseason pieces, including star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns are the plus 140 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook to win the AFC North. The Steelers are plus 160, the Baltimore Ravens are plus 250 and the Cincinnati Bengals are 30-1.

“At the very least the Browns should be in the mix for a wild card,” Bernanke said. “Their division is weaker. The Bengals are rebuilding. The Steelers are still going to be a factor but they’re certainly not the same team. And people have tape on (Ravens QB Lamar) Jackson now and I’m not sure how he’ll progress as a passer.”

Stevens loses $100K

Derek Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, lost a $100,000 bet he placed in January on a “Four vs. the Field” NCAA championship prop at the South Point sportsbook.

Stevens wagered $100,000 to win $105,000 on Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan and Kansas against the field. He lost his bet Sunday when Duke was defeated by Michigan State.

Sum of all seeds

MGM Resorts sportsbook bettors won on the “Sum of all seeds” NCAA Tournament prop. The total was 11½ and the sum of all seeds to reach the Final Four is 11 with No. 1 seed Virginia, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 5 Auburn.

The under closed as a 2-1 favorite.

