Virginia, Michigan State open as Final Four favorites

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston holds up the NCAA men's East Regional trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) begins to celebrate with members of his team after defeating Duke in a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Virginia's Ty Jerome celebrates during overtime of the men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game against Purdue, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Virginia won 80-75. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Virginia is the only No. 1 seed headed to the Final Four, where the Cavaliers are 5½-point favorites over Auburn in Saturday’s national semifinal in Minneapolis. The total is 131.

Michigan State, which eliminated No. 1 overall seed Duke in a 68-67 upset win Sunday, is a 3-point favorite over Texas Tech in the other Final Four matchup. The total is 133.

The Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 on Saturday. Auburn outlasted Kentucky 77-71 in overtime Sunday after rolling past No. 1 seed North Carolina on Friday in a 97-80 rout.

