Virginia, Michigan State open as Final Four favorites

Virginia is the only No. 1 seed headed to the Final Four, where the Cavaliers are 5½-point favorites over Auburn in Saturday’s national semifinal in Minneapolis. The total is 131.
Michigan State, which eliminated No. 1 overall seed Duke in a 68-67 upset win Sunday, is a 3-point favorite over Texas Tech in the other Final Four matchup. The total is 133.
The Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 on Saturday. Auburn outlasted Kentucky 77-71 in overtime Sunday after rolling past No. 1 seed North Carolina on Friday in a 97-80 rout.
