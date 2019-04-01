MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Todd Dewey

Virginia, Michigan State open as Final Four favorites

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2019 - 5:33 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2019 - 5:45 pm

Virginia is the only No. 1 seed headed to the Final Four, where the Cavaliers are 5½-point favorites over Auburn in Saturday’s national semifinal in Minneapolis. The total is 131.

Michigan State, which eliminated No. 1 overall seed Duke in a 68-67 upset win Sunday, is a 3-point favorite over Texas Tech in the other Final Four matchup. The total is 133.

The Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 on Saturday. Auburn outlasted Kentucky 77-71 in overtime Sunday after rolling past No. 1 seed North Carolina on Friday in a 97-80 rout.

