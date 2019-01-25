Westgate posts 1,000-plus Super Bowl prop bets

The Westgate offers 442 two-way props and more than 1,000 betting options on the game.

The Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas is shown on Jan. 24, 2019. The sportsbook posted its Super Bowl prop bets at 7 p.m. Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In an annual Las Vegas tradition that’s akin to Christmas morning for sharp bettors, the Westgate sportsbook posted their Super Bowl prop bets at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Westgate’s ever-popular menu of proposition wagers features 442 two-way props and more than 1,000 betting options on the Patriots-Rams game Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

A steady stream of mostly sharp bettors waited in line to place up to two $2,000 wagers each before going to the back of the line to do it again.

