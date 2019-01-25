Todd Dewey

Westgate posts 1,000-plus Super Bowl prop bets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2019 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2019 - 7:15 pm

In an annual Las Vegas tradition that’s akin to Christmas morning for sharp bettors, the Westgate sportsbook posted their Super Bowl prop bets at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Westgate’s ever-popular menu of proposition wagers features 442 two-way props and more than 1,000 betting options on the Patriots-Rams game Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

A steady stream of mostly sharp bettors waited in line to place up to two $2,000 wagers each before going to the back of the line to do it again.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more details

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

