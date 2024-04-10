What are sharp handicappers recommending as their Masters best bets?

The Masters is a tournament unlike any other for sharp bettors. Here are a few golfers Las Vegas handicappers recommend looking at.

Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, watches his shot on the 12th hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Wyndham Clark works on the practice green during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Wyndham Clark watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, March, 28, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Wyndham Clark putts on the second green during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Captain Joaquín Niemann of Torque GC hits his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral on Sunday, April 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/LIV Golf via AP)

Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Russell Henley watches his shot on the eighth hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, hits on the 12th hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, watches his shot on the 12th hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Westgate SuperBook is offering several props for The Masters, which starts Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Masters is a tournament unlike any other for sharp bettors, who can find value throughout the year on golfers’ odds to win a green jacket.

Westgate SuperBook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman wagered on Wyndham Clark to win the Masters at 150-1 odds while the golfer was on his way to winning last year’s U.S. Open. Clark is now as low as 12-1 at one sportsbook and 37-1 at Circa Sports.

“I knew 150 would be gone if he finished off getting a major win,” Sherman said. “You can find that if you pay attention week in and week out.”

Sherman and Wes Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting podcast, both wagered on Joaquin Niemann at 50-1 to win the Masters when he won his second LIV Golf event this year in Saudi Arabia.

The Chilean golfer is now 30-1. Reynolds still recommends a play on Niemann at that price, partly because Niemann needs a high finish to bolster his chances of being included in the other three majors.

“His price has shortened dramatically for good reason,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “He has yet to finish in the top 10 for any major championship, but the current form with two victories, four top 10s in five LIV events … is difficult to ignore.”

Sherman also bet clear Masters favorite Scottie Scheffler at 8-1. Scheffler is now as low as +375.

Sherman has missed on some wagers in his portfolio, such as Rickie Fowler at 40-1 after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. Fowler is now 150-1.

“When he got his win, I thought he was going to keep going forward,” Sherman said. “It can go both ways, but you definitely have an opportunity to get some solid prices.”

Here are some other potential interesting Masters plays:

Russell Henley, 63-1

Si Woo Kim, 88-1

Sherman recommends plays on Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim at current prices. He also took Henley to win tournament matchups over Sam Burns and Brian Harman and for Henley finish in the top 20 (+165). Reynolds took Henley to place in the top 30 (-120).

“Henley’s got two top fours in his last three events and he’s got a pretty solid history at Augusta. He finished fourth there last year,” Sherman said. “He could definitely be in the mix on Sunday.”

Sherman also took Kim in a matchup over Min Woo Lee. Kim has made the cut six straight times at the Masters and has three top 25s.

In other matchups, Sherman took Phil Mickelson over Tiger Woods and Xander Schauffele over Hideki Matsuyama.

“(Woods) has got one competitive round going for him. Go out there and make him prove it,” Sherman said. “Xander’s just a top-five machine. He doesn’t come away with the win, but he’s right there in the top five and top 10 just about every week.”

Xander Schauffele, 14-1

Reynolds made Schauffele (14-1) one of his best bets to win the Masters and also backed him to finish in the top 10 (+140).

“While no player can duplicate the statistical marvel that Scottie Scheffler has been in 2024, Xander Schauffele is just behind him in many statistical categories,” Reynolds said. “He has been arguably the second-best player on (the PGA) Tour this season with six top-1o finishes.”

Rory McIlroy, 13-1

Reynolds is also backing McIlroy, who won his last major at the 2014 PGA Championship. McIlroy has spent the last decade trying to complete the career grand slam at the Masters.

“He has been a staple on the first page of the leaderboard at Augusta over that last decade with seven top-10 finishes over the last 10 Masters tournaments,” Reynolds said. “McIlroy enters with momentum after finishing third at the Valero Texas Open.”

Reynolds took McIlroy to finish in the top 10 (+110) as well.

Other plays

Reynolds also recommends plays on Tony Finau (43-1), Cameron Young (55-1) and Sahith Theegala (55-1), with top-20 plays on Finau (+115) and Theegala (+160).

He took former Masters champion Patrick Reed over Tyrrell Hatton in a matchup as well. Hatton has only one top-20 finish in seven appearances at Augusta.

Sherman said sharp bettors are wagering against Burns and Will Zalatoris in matchups.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.