William Hill bettor loses $200K in wagers on Bears on NFL Sunday

Countless other bettors also lost on Chicago and the Rams in the day’s two biggest decisions for Las Vegas sports books.

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen tries to outrun Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A William Hill sports book bettor lost $200,000 on two wagers Sunday: a $100,000 straight bet on the Bears and a $100,000 parlay on the Bears and Rams.

Countless other bettors also lost on Chicago and Los Angeles, albeit at lower stakes, in the day’s two biggest decisions for Las Vegas sports books.

The Dolphins beat the Bears 31-28 in overtime and the Broncos gave their backers a back door cover in a 23-20 loss to the Rams. Denver and Miami, which was missing starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, were each 7-point home underdogs — who have covered at a 71 percent clip this season (20-8 ATS).

“It was all about the Dolphins and the Broncos,” Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said. “They kind of carried the day for us.

“The Bears, by far, was the biggest game of the day. When it came out that Tannehill wasn’t playing, the line went from 3 to 7. That was one of the biggest line moves all year.”

Bettors load up on Bears

Sharp bettors were on Chicago as a 3- and 3.5-point favorite early in the week and the betting public piled on early Sunday morning, when the line shot up to 7.

The game was a wild seesaw affair that surely would’ve given the old Super Fans of Da Bears on “Saturday Night Live” a Polish sausage-induced heart attack.

Miami led 7-0 at halftime on a TD pass by backup QB Brock Osweiler but the Bears quickly took control in the second half with TDs on their first three possessions.

Leading 21-13 early in the fourth quarter, Chicago appeared to all but put the game away on Mitchell Trubisky’s TD pass to Tarik Cohen. But a penalty nullified the score and on the next play Trubisky threw an interception in the end zone.

“That was really the turning point,” Scucci said.

The Dolphins then tied it twice to force OT, where Kenyan Drake fumbled at the goal line. The Bears recovered, but Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard FG. Jason Sanders then kicked a 47-yard FG to win it for Miami as time expired.

Rams top public team

The Rams improved to 6-0 but failed to cover when Case Keenum threw a 1-yard TD pass to Demaryius Thomas with 1:22 left.

While it’s difficult to pinpoint the worst team in the NFL, William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said bettors consider the Rams the best team.

“The only thing we know for sure is they’re going to bet the Rams every week,” he said. “They look like the best team and they play like the best team.”

Pats bettors hooked

The much-anticipated “Sunday Night Football” showdown between the Patriots and Chiefs didn’t disappoint. Unless you had New England, which opened as a 3.5-point favorite, closed at 4 and won by 3.

The Patriots, who led 24-9 at halftime, took a 40-33 lead on one of Stephen Gostkowski’s five field goals with 3:15 left. But the Chiefs tied it on their next play from scrimmage as Patrick Mahomes fired a 75-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill.

Tom Brady answered with a 39-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski. But he was tackled at the Kansas City 9 and the Patriots ran the clock down for Gostkowski’s 28-yard FG as time expired in their 43-40 win. Most New England bettors, including myself, lost by the hook.

The books needed the Chiefs (5-1), who lost their first game but improved to 6-0 ATS.

“For an undefeated team, you would expect a little bit more money on Kansas City,” Scucci said before the game. “But everyone knows you don’t make a living betting against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and the Patriots. Especially in New England.”

Underdogs and overs

The two biggest totals on the board went over as the Chiefs-Pats soared over 59 and Atlanta’s 34-29 win over Tampa Bay topped 57.5. Matt Bryant’s 57-yard FG with 1:10 left also gave the Falcons a fortunate cover as 3-point favorites.

Underdogs went 8-5 ATS with five outright wins. The Redskins and Cowboys also won as home ’dogs, while the Chargers and Steelers won as road ’dogs.

SuperContest consensus

Pittsburgh was the top consensus pick in the Westgate SuperContest and SuperContest Gold. It also was the only winner among the consensus top five in each contest.

The SuperContest top five went 1-4 ATS for the second straight week, falling to 12-18 on the season, as the Pats, Jaguars, Bears and Colts lost.

The Gold’s top five went 1-3-1 ATS as the Pats, Bears and Colts lost and the Vikings (-10) pushed.

By the way, the William Hill high roller that lost $200,000 on Sunday won $100,000 on Saturday on a straight bet on Army over San Jose State.

