Sports leagues more likely to take on social-justice issues

In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18), Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) take a knee for Black Lives Matter during the national anthem prior to an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta. Reaves, Lehner, Seguin and Dickinson became the first NHL players to kneel during the U.S. and Canadian anthems before a game they played in. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Officials stand beside an empty court at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against police brutality, racial injustice and social inequality, he was vilified by people who considered it an offense against the country, the flag and the military. Nearly four years later, it seems more people are starting to side with Kaepernick’s peaceful protest and now are calling out those who don’t understand the intent behind his action. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The NBA, NHL and WNBA paused their seasons last summer after the fatal police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. The NFL and Major League Baseball have shown more support for players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Until recently, sports leagues had been reluctant to wade into anything even slightly controversial, particularly as it relates to politics. And few topics are more hot button than social justice.

But that’s a subject Generation Z — those born in the mid-1990s and beyond — largely embrace. Because Gen Z is the future, leagues are trying to align with their values.

“This generation is more connected to organizations whose values align with theirs, and I think it is no longer just about a good product or an entertaining service,” NBA chief marketing officer Kate Jhaveri said. “I think the NBA has long been a values-based organization, and we’ve been really focused on equality, diversity and inclusion.”

But that doesn’t mean other leagues can’t take actions on high-profile issues. The NFL, for example, went with the theme “It Takes All of Us” last season.

Nearly a third of NHL players spoke out on social-justice issues last year, a noticeable increase for a sport typically reticent to take such stands.

“We need white allies to be the bridge to create true change,” NHL chief marketing officer Heidi Browning said at an online forum. “We got incredible player involvement and commitment to it to complement what we’re doing both at the league and the club levels.”

While some leagues are playing catch-up, others such as the WNBA find themselves in a comfortable spot.

“It’s not a fad for us,” WNBA chief operating officer Christy Hedgpeth said. “It is part of who we are. It is part of our DNA. We’re just so proud that in some ways the rest of the world has caught up with us. If you think about the composition of our players, they’re all women, 80 percent women of color and some portion who identify as LGBTQ plus.

“A long time ago that was seen maybe as more of a liability, and now it’s really refreshing to see throughout all of it players have remained who they are. I think young consumers really, really relate to that, and obviously we’re working to make sure we meet them where they are on all these platforms.”

