Sports of all sorts through the years in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas isn’t just for boxing. Here are nine cool nonboxing sporting things that happened in Las Vegas.

An Elvis Presley impersonator who identified himself only as "Reno" demonstrates a few of his moves for Oakland Athletics, from left, coach Bob Alejo, and infielders Mike Bordick and Brent Gates, before the start of their Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday, April 1, 1996, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar acknowledges the cheering fans after setting a new NBA regular season scoring record of 31,421 points during the game with the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas, Nev., April 6, 1984. The old record was held by Wilt Chamberlain at 31, 419. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Scenes from an outdoor NHL exhibition game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 27, 1991 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A temporary ice rink was built on the casino's parking lot. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Tiger Woods, left, is congratulated by Davis Love III after he defeated Love on the first playoff hole to win the Las Vegas Invitational at the TPC at Summerlin Sunday, Oct. 6, 1996, in Las Vegas. It was Woods first victory since turning pro this year. (P Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Rookie pro golfer Tiger Woods proudly displays his trophy for winning the Las Vegas Invitational Sunday, Oct. 6, 1996, at the TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas. Woods shot a 27-under-par for the five-day tournament and defeated Davis Love III in a one hole playoff to capture his first pro victory. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 1996, file photo, rookie pro golfer Tiger Woods smiles after receiving a check and trophy for winning the Las Vegas Invitational golf tournament at the TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas. It was Woods first career victory as a professional. Forbes says Tiger Woods has become the first athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings. The magazine estimates that golf's top-ranked player crested the plateau when he earned $10 million for winning the FedEx Cup on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Erik Hanson pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter in the first inning, Monday night, April 1, 1996 at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. Hanson was credited with win during their 9-6 victory over the Athletics. Both teams played in Las Vegas because construction at the Oakland, Calif., Coliseum was still being done. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Actor Robin Williams holds up his arms after pulling Saudi Arabia's ball during the World Cup soccer finals draw ceremony in Las Vegas, on Dec. 19, 1993. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

BOOK - The cover of the book "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," by Hunter S. Thompson.

A news conference about the new Canadian Football League franchise the Las Vegas Posse. Former National Football League and University of Nevada, Las Vegas football coach Ron Meyer (left) signed his contract and officially joined the team. With Meyer is team president Nick Mileti. Location is Big Dog's on West Sahara Avenue. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Posse head coach Ron Meyer, left, and coach Ron Smeltzer at a Posse home game Sept. 8, 1994. Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sets NBA career scoring record (April 5, 1984)

Early in the fourth quarter with a capacity crowd of more than 18,000 looking on, the Los Angeles Lakers center took a pass from teammate Magic Johnson and made a basket that gave him 31,420 career points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record. The Utah Jazz, which played a partial schedule of games in Las Vegas for two seasons, was the host team.

Caesars Palace hosts first NHL outdoor hockey game (Sept. 27, 1991)

Despite temperatures approaching 90 degrees, the ice at a temporary rink erected at the iconic hotel-casino stayed frozen as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 in an preseason game billed as the NHL’s first game played outdoors. Wayne Gretzky scored a goal in the third period when a horde of grasshoppers were attracted to the ice by bright temporary lights.

Evel Knievel crashes on New Year’s Eve: (Dec. 31, 1967)

Las Vegas still was growing up as a sports locale when legendary daredevil Evel Knievel attempted a 141-foot jump — his longest to date — over the famous Caesars Palace fountains. He came up short and skidded into the adjacent Dunes parking lot, suffering a crushed pelvis, femur, hip, wrist and ankle fractures and a concussion that kept him in the hospital for 29 days.

Tiger Woods wins first pro tournament (Oct. 6, 1996)

Making his fifth professional start, the 20-year-old phenom defeated Davis Love III on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff and won the Las Vegas Invitational. The victory guaranteed golfing’s young Tiger a berth in the 1997 Masters, which he dominated en route to his first major victory.

Oakland A’s open baseball season in Las Vegas (April 1, 1996)

With Oakland Coliseum undergoing renovation, the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays spent Opening Day in Las Vegas, with the Jays taking a 9-6 win in front of 7,294 spectators at Cashman Field, home of the Pacific Coast League’s Las Vegas Stars. The A’s played their first six games of the 1996 season in Las Vegas, going 2-4 against Toronto and the Detroit Tigers.

Katie Hnida becomes first women to play in college bowl game (Dec. 25, 2002)

After New Mexico scored a touchdown to take a 6-3 lead against UCLA, Lobos coach Rocky Long sent a reserve kicker onto the field to attempt the extra point. With a long blond ponytail cascading from her helmet, Katie Hnida’s kick was blocked. She nevertheless made history by becoming the first female to play in an NCAA bowl game.

Gonzo journalism born at Mint 400 (March 29, 1971)

Hunter S. Thompson turned a 250-word photo caption assignment from Sports Illustrated into a literary style following the 1971 running of the famous off-road race. Wrote the author about the fear and loathing he encountered in the Las Vegas desert: “In some circles, the Mint 400 is a far, far better thing than the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby and the lower Oakland roller derby finals all rolled into one.”

World Cup soccer draw (Dec. 19, 1993)

A star-studded cast including Barry Manilow, Julio Iglesias, Faye Dunaway and Dick Clark were involved as soccer teams representing 24 nations were selected for group play in the quadrennial celebration of what Brazilian star Pele called “The Beautiful Game.” Comedian Robin Williams stole the show by calling the draw “the world’s biggest keno game.”

Canadian football comes to the desert (1994)

Canadian-style football in 110-degree heat? It could only happen in Las Vegas. The Canadian Football League’s Las Vegas experiment lasted only one season — actually less than a season, as the Posse could not meet payroll at season’s end, and wound up moving its last home game to Edmonton. Brrrr!

