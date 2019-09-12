87°F
Sports of all sorts through the years in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

September 12, 2019 - 3:37 pm
 

Las Vegas isn’t just for boxing. Here are nine cool nonboxing sporting things that happened in Las Vegas:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sets NBA career scoring record (April 5, 1984)

Early in the fourth quarter with a capacity crowd of more than 18,000 looking on, the Los Angeles Lakers center took a pass from teammate Magic Johnson and made a basket that gave him 31,420 career points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record. The Utah Jazz, which played a partial schedule of games in Las Vegas for two seasons, was the host team.

Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) shoots one of his baskets on his way to brea ...
Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) shoots one of his baskets on his way to breaking Wilt Chamberlain's NBA scoring record during action against the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas, Nev., Thursday, April 5, 1984. Abdul-Jabbar needed 21 points and scored 22 points to give him a regular season record of 31,421 points. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Caesars Palace hosts first NHL outdoor hockey game (Sept. 27, 1991)

Despite temperatures approaching 90 degrees, the ice at a temporary rink erected at the iconic hotel-casino stayed frozen as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 in an preseason game billed as the NHL’s first game played outdoors. Wayne Gretzky scored a goal in the third period when a horde of grasshoppers were attracted to the ice by bright temporary lights.

Scenes from an outdoor NHL exhibition game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kin ...
Scenes from an outdoor NHL exhibition game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 27, 1991 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A temporary ice rink was built on the casino's parking lot. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Evel Knievel crashes on New Year’s Eve: (Dec. 31, 1967)

Las Vegas still was growing up as a sports locale when legendary daredevil Evel Knievel attempted a 141-foot jump — his longest to date — over the famous Caesars Palace fountains. He came up short and skidded into the adjacent Dunes parking lot, suffering a crushed pelvis, femur, hip, wrist and ankle fractures and a concussion that kept him in the hospital for 29 days.

Evel Knievel jumps the fountains at Caesars Palace on 12-31-67 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo cou ...
Evel Knievel jumps the fountains at Caesars Palace on 12-31-67 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo courtesy: Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tiger Woods wins first pro tournament (Oct. 6, 1996)

Making his fifth professional start, the 20-year-old phenom defeated Davis Love III on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff and won the Las Vegas Invitational. The victory guaranteed golfing’s young Tiger a berth in the 1997 Masters, which he dominated en route to his first major victory.

Tiger Woods, center, poses with Ballys' Jubilee dancers Windi See, left, and Gracie Martinez af ...
Tiger Woods, center, poses with Ballys' Jubilee dancers Windi See, left, and Gracie Martinez after winning his first pro tournament at the Las Vegas Invitational Sunday, Oct. 6, 1996, at the TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas. Woods defeated Davis Love III on the first playoff hole to capture the victory. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Oakland A’s open baseball season in Las Vegas (April 1, 1996)

With Oakland Coliseum undergoing renovation, the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays spent Opening Day in Las Vegas, with the Jays taking a 9-6 win in front of 7,294 spectators at Cashman Field, home of the Pacific Coast League’s Las Vegas Stars. The A’s played their first six games of the 1996 season in Las Vegas, going 2-4 against Toronto and the Detroit Tigers.

An Elvis Presley impersonator who identified himself only as "Reno" demonstrates a fe ...
An Elvis Presley impersonator who identified himself only as "Reno" demonstrates a few of his moves for Oakland Athletics, from left, coach Bob Alejo, and infielders Mike Bordick and Brent Gates, before the start of their Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday, April 1, 1996, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Katie Hnida becomes first women to play in college bowl game (Dec. 25, 2002)

After New Mexico scored a touchdown to take a 6-3 lead against UCLA, Lobos coach Rocky Long sent a reserve kicker onto the field to attempt the extra point. With a long blond ponytail cascading from her helmet, Katie Hnida’s kick was blocked. She nevertheless made history by becoming the first female to play in an NCAA bowl game.

Katie Hnida, a place-kicker for New Mexico, attempts an extra point during the first quarter We ...
Katie Hnida, a place-kicker for New Mexico, attempts an extra point during the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002, against UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The kick was blocked. Hnida became the first woman to appear in a Division I-A game when she kicked for Mexico. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Gonzo journalism born at Mint 400 (March 29, 1971)

Hunter S. Thompson turned a 250-word photo caption assignment from Sports Illustrated into a literary style following the 1971 running of the famous off-road race. Wrote the author about the fear and loathing he encountered in the Las Vegas desert: “In some circles, the Mint 400 is a far, far better thing than the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby and the lower Oakland roller derby finals all rolled into one.”

In this undated image provided by Magnolia Pictures, Hunter S. Thompson is shown in a promotion ...
In this undated image provided by Magnolia Pictures, Hunter S. Thompson is shown in a promotional photo from the film, "Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson." (AP Photo/Magnolia Pictures)

World Cup soccer draw (Dec. 19, 1993)

A star-studded cast including Barry Manilow, Julio Iglesias, Faye Dunaway and Dick Clark were involved as soccer teams representing 24 nations were selected for group play in the quadrennial celebration of what Brazilian star Pele called “The Beautiful Game.” Comedian Robin Williams stole the show by calling the draw “the world’s biggest keno game.”

Soccer greats Bobby Charlton, left, of England and Pele, of Brazil, pose for photographers afte ...
Soccer greats Bobby Charlton, left, of England and Pele, of Brazil, pose for photographers after exchanging jerseys at a news conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 19, 1993. The Final Draw for next year?s World Cup soccer championships is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Canadian football comes to the desert (1994)

Canadian-style football in 110-degree heat? It could only happen in Las Vegas. The Canadian Football League’s Las Vegas experiment lasted only one season — actually less than a season, as the Posse could not meet payroll at season’s end, and wound up moving its last home game to Edmonton. Brrrr!

A press conference to announce the signing of linebacker Greg Battle to the Canadian Football L ...
A press conference to announce the signing of linebacker Greg Battle to the Canadian Football League's Las Vegas Posse. This image is of Battle with team president Nick Mileti. Location is Gold's Gym 3750 East Flamingo Road. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

