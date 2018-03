Sports TV and radio listings for Friday-Sunday

TV and radio listings for sports for Friday, March 9, through Sunday, March 11.

Utah Utes forward Jayce Johnson (34) gets a rebound over Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (1) during the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

TV and radio listings for sports for Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 11.

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia; 10 a.m.; MLBN

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs; 11:55 a.m.; FSW

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE TOURNAMENTS

American Athletic quarterfinal, Southern Methodist vs. Cincinnati; 9 a.m.;ESPN2

Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, Virginia Commonwealth vs. Rhode Island; 9 a.m.;NBCSP

Southeastern quarterfinal, Alabama vs. Auburn; 10 a.m.; ESPN

Conference USA semifinal, Southern Mississippi vs. Marshall; 10:30 a.m.; CBSSN

American Athletic quarterfinal, Memphis vs. Tulsa; 11 a.m.; ESPN2

Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, Massachusetts vs. St. Joseph’s; 11:30 a.m.; NBCSP

Southeastern quarterfinal, Georgia vs. Kentucky; noon; ESPN

Women, American East championship, Hartford vs. Maine; 1 p.m.; ESPNU

Conference USA semifinal, Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion; 1 p.m.; CBSSN

Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, Richmond vs. St. Bonaventure; 3 p.m.; NBCSP

Big East semifinal, Providence vs. Xavier; 3:30 p.m.; FS1

Mid-American semifinal, Kent State vs. Buffalo; 3:30 p.m.; CBSSN

Atlantic Coast semifinal, Clemson vs. Virginia; 4 p.m.; ESPN

Big 12 semifinal, Kansas State vs. Kansas; 4 p.m.; ESPN2

American Athletic quarterfinal, Temple vs. Wichita State; 4 p.m.; ESPNU

Southeastern quarterfinal, Mississippi State vs. Tennessee; 4 p.m.; SECN

Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, Saint Louis vs. Davidson; 5:30 p.m.; NBCSP

Atlantic Coast semifinal, North Carolina vs. Duke; 6 p.m.; ESPN

American Athletic quarterfinal, Central Florida vs. Houston; 6 p.m.; ESPNU

Big East semifinal, Butler vs. Villanova; 6 p.m.; FS1

Mountain West semifinal, San Diego State vs. UNR; 6 p.m.; CBSSN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Pac-12 semifinal, UCLA vs. Arizona; 6 p.m.; PAC12

Southeastern quarterfinal, Arkansas vs. Florida; 6 p.m.; SECN

Big 12 semifinal, Texas Tech vs. West Virginia; 6:30 p.m.; ESPN2

Pac-12 semifinal, Oregon vs. Southern California; 8:30 p.m.; FS1

Mountain West semifinal, Utah State vs. New Mexico; 8:30 p.m.; CBSSN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Big West semifinal, UC Irvine vs. UC Santa Barbara; 9 p.m.; ESPNU

BASKETBALL: NBA

Washington at New Orleans; 5 p.m.; NBAtv

L.A. Lakers at Denver; 6 p.m.; TWCS

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers; 7:30 p.m.; FSWPT, NBAtv

BOXING: JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS

Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan; 6 p.m.; ESPND

BOXING: WBC INTERIM JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT TITLE

Regis Prograis vs. Julius Indongo; 7 p.m.; Showtime

GOLF

PGA, Valspar Championship; 11 a.m.; TGC

Champions, Toshiba Classic; 3 p.m.; TGC

European PGA, Indian Open; 11:30 p.m.; TGC

GYMNASTICS: COLLEGE WOMEN

Arkansas, Arizona State and Denver at Oklahoma; 5 p.m.; FCSC

HORSE RACING

Thoroughbreds: Great Britain and Ireland; 6 a.m.; TVG

Quarters: Los Alamitos; 7 p.m.; TVG

Thoroughbreds: Australia; 10:30 p.m.; TVG

Thoroughbreds: Dubai, Great Britain, Ireland; 4 a.m. Saturday; TVG

MOTOR SPORTS: MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

TicketGuardian 500 qualifying; 2 p.m.; FS1

OLYMPICS

Winter Paralympic Games; 8 p.m.; NBCSP

SOCCER: BUNDESLIGA

Schalke at FSV Mainz; 11:20 a.m.; FS2

SOCCER: ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool at Manchester United; 4:25 a.m. Saturday; NBCSP

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Illinois State at Oklahoma; 12:30 p.m.; FSWPT, FCSC

Indiana at Oklahoma; 3 p.m.; FSWPT, FCSC

TENNIS: BNP PARIBAS OPEN

Men’s first round, women’s second round; 11 a.m.; TTC

SATURDAY

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

N.Y. Mets vs. N.Y. Yankees; 10 a.m.; MLBN

San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels; noon; FSWPT

Seattle vs. Cincinnati; 5 p.m.; MLBN

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Oral Roberts at Dallas Baptist; noon; FCSC

Cal State Fullerton at Oregon State; 1 p.m.; PAC12

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE TOURNAMENTS

American East championship; 8 a.m.; ESPN2, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Women, Mid-American championship; 8 a.m.; CBSSN

Ivy League semifinal; 9:30 a.m.; ESPNU

American Athletic semifinal; 10 a.m.; KLAS-8

Southeastern semifinal; 10 a.m.; ESPN

Mid-Eastern Athletic championship; 10 a.m.; ESPN2

Southeastern semifinal; noon; ESPN

Atlantic 10 semifinal; 10 a.m.; CBSSN

Ivy League semifinal; noon; ESPN2

American Athletic semifinal; 12:30 p.m.; KLAS-8

Atlantic 10 semifinal;12:30 p.m.;CBSSN

Southwestern Athletic championship;2 p.m.;ESPN2

Women, Conference USA championship;2:30 p.m.;CBSSN

Mountain West championship;3 p.m.;KLAS-8, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Big 12 championship;3 p.m.;ESPN

Big East championship;3:30 p.m.;KVVU-5

Mid-American championship;4 p.m.;ESPN2

Women, Big West championship; 4 p.m.; FSWPT, FCSP

Big Sky championship; 5 p.m.; ESPNU

Atlantic Coast championship; 5:30 p.m.; ESPN

Conference USA championship; 5:30 p.m.; CBSSN

Southland championship; 6 p.m.; ESPN2

Western Athletic championship; 7 p.m.; ESPNU

Pac-12 championship; 7 p.m.; FS1, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Big West championship; 9 p.m.; ESPN2

BASKETBALL: NBA

San Antonio at Oklahoma City; 5:30 p.m.; KTNV-13

Orlando at L.A. Clippers; 7:30 p.m.; FSWPT

BASKETBALL: NBA GATORADE LEAGUE

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay; 7 p.m.; TWCS

BOXING: IBF JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT TITLE

Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets; 8:15 p.m.; Showtime

BOXING: WBO FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg; 7:30 p.m.; ESPN

GOLF

PGA, Valspar Championship; 10 a.m.; TGC

PGA, Valspar Championship; noon; KSNV-3

Champions, Toshiba Classic; 2:30 p.m.; TGC

European PGA, Indian Open; 9 p.m.; TGC

GYMNASTICS: COLLEGE

Women, Utah at Michigan; 11 a.m.; BTN

California at Oklahoma; 5 p.m.; FCSC

HOCKEY: NHL

Vegas at Buffalo; 10 a.m.; ATTSN, KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Chicago at Boston; 10 a.m.; NHLN

St. Louis at Los Angeles; 1 p.m.; NHLN

Pittsburgh at Toronto; 4 p.m.; NHLN

HOCKEY: COLLEGE TOURNAMENT

Big Ten championship; 2:30 p.m.; ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Quarters: Los Alamitos; 6 p.m.; TVG

Thoroughbreds: Australia; 10 p.m.; TVG

Thoroughbreds: Hong Kong;11 p.m.;TVG

MOTOR SPORTS: NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

DC Solar 200 qualifying; 10 a.m.; FS1

DC Solar 200; 1:30 p.m.; KVVU-5

MOTOR SPORTS: AMA MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS

From Daytona Beach, Fla.; 4 p.m.; FS1

OLYMPICS

Winter Paralympic Games; 7 p.m.; NBCSP

Winter Paralympic Games; 11 p.m.; NBCSP

SOCCER: BUNDESLIGA

Hamburger SV at Bayern Munich; 6:30 a.m.; FS1

Augsburg at Hannover; 6:30 a.m.; FS2

Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen; 9:20 a.m.; FS2

SOCCER: ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Southampton at Newcastle United; 6:55 a.m.; NBCSP

Crystal Palace at Chelsea; 9:25 a.m.; NBCSP

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Arkansas at Georgia; 10 a.m.; SECN

Mississippi at Texas A&M; 12:30 p.m.; SECN

South Carolina at Oklahoma; 3 p.m.; FCSC

Kentucky at Florida; 3 p.m.; SECN

Auburn at Louisiana State; 5:30 p.m.; SECN

TENNIS: BNP PARIBAS OPEN

Men’s, women’s second round; 11 a.m.; TTC

SUNDAY

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto; 10 a.m.; MLBN

Texas vs. L.A. Angels; 1 p.m.; FSW

Cincinnati vs. Seattle; 1 p.m.; MLBN

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

George Washington at Baylor; 11 a.m.; FSWPT, FCSP

Southern California vs. UCLA; 3 p.m.; PAC12

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE TOURNAMENTS

Women, Patriot League championship; 8 a.m.; CBSSN

Ivy League championship; 9 a.m.; ESPN2

Atlantic 10 championship; 10 a.m.; KLAS-8

Southeastern championship; 10 a.m.; ESPN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Women, Southland championship; 10 a.m.; CBSSN

Sun Belt championship; 11 a.m.; ESPN2

Women, Northeast championship; 11 a.m.; ESPNU

American Athletic championship; 12:30 p.m.; KLAS-8,KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Women, Ivy League championship; 1 p.m.; ESPNU

NCAA Selection Show; 3 p.m.; TBS

BASKETBALL: NBA GATORADE LEAGUE

Erie at Canton; noon; NBAtv

BASKETBALL: NBA

Golden State at Minnesota; 12:30 p.m.; KTNV-13

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers; 6 p.m.; ESPN, TWCS

GOLF

PGA, Valspar Championship; 10 a.m.; TGC

PGA, Valspar Championship; noon; KSNV-3

Champions, Toshiba Classic; 2:30 p.m.; TGC

GYMNASTICS: COLLEGE WOMEN

UCLA at Stanford; 1 p.m.; PAC12

HOCKEY: NHL

Boston at Chicago; 9 a.m.; KSNV-3

Dallas at Pittsburgh; 4:30 p.m.; NBCSP

HOCKEY: AMERICAN LEAGUE

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley; 2 p.m.; NHLN

HORSE RACING

Thoroughbreds: Great Britain and Ireland; 6 a.m.; TVG

Quarters: Los Alamitos; 5 p.m.; TVG

MOTOR SPORTS: INDYCAR SERIES

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; 9:30 a.m.; KTNV-13

MOTOR SPORTS: MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

TicketGuardian 500; 12:30 p.m.; KVVU-5

OLYMPICS

Winter Paralympic Games; 8:30 p.m.; NBCSP

RUGBY: COLLEGE

Army/Claremont vs. UCLA; 11 a.m.; PAC12

SOCCER: ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Watford at Arsenal; 6:25 a.m.; NBCSP

Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth; 8:55 a.m.; NBCSP

SOCCER: BUNDESLIGA

RB Leipzig at VFB Stuttgart; 7:30 a.m.; FS1

Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund; 9:50 a.m.; FS2

SOCCER: MLS

D.C. United at Atlanta United; noon; ESPN

Los Angeles Galaxy at New York City; 2 p.m.; TWCS

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Kentucky at Florida; 9 a.m.; SECN

Mississippi at Texas A&M; 11 a.m.; SECN

South Carolina at Oklahoma; 11:30 a.m.; FCSC

Auburn at Louisiana State; 2 p.m.; ESPN2

Illinois State at Oklahoma; 2 p.m.; FSWPT, FCSC

Arkansas at Georgia; 3 p.m.; ESPNU

TENNIS: BNP PARIBAS OPEN

Men’s second round, women’s third round; 11 a.m.; TTC

LOCALLY

HOCKEY

Golden Knights

at Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo, N.Y., 10 a.m. Saturday; at Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Monday; vs. New Jersey Devils, T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. Wednesday

MOTOR SPORTS

Stock Car Racing

U.S. Legend Cars International points race and open practice, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Opening Night, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Saturday

BASKETBALL

College Tournaments

Mountain West women, Thomas & Mack Center, Friday

Mountain West men, Thomas & Mack Center, Friday-Saturday

Pac-12 men, T-Mobile Arena, Friday-Saturday

Western Athletic Conference women, Orleans Arena, Friday and Saturday

Western Athletic Conference men, Orleans Arena, Thursday-Saturday

UNLV

Baseball

vs. Iowa, Wilson Stadium, 6:05 p.m. Friday, 2:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; vs. Utah, Wilson Stadium, 2:05 p.m. Monday

Men’s Golf

Jackrabbit Invitational, Siena Golf Club, Friday and Saturday

Women’s Golf

Jackrabbit Invitational, Las Vegas, Monday and Tuesday

Men’s Soccer

vs. Dixie State, Johann Memorial Field, 8 p.m. Saturday

Softball

Rebel Classic at Eller Media Stadium: vs. DePaul, 3:45 p.m. Friday; vs. Washington, 6 p.m. Friday; vs. New Mexico State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday; vs. Portland State, 3:45 p.m. Saturday; vs. Portland State, 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Swimming and Diving

at NCAA Women’s Championships, Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday-March 17

Men’s Tennis

at Fertitta Tennis Complex: vs. Utah, 5 p.m. Friday; vs. Marquette, 3 p.m. Wednesday

Women’s Tennis

vs. Washington State, Fertitta Tennis Complex, 3 p.m. Wednesday; vs. Northern Arizona, 10 a.m. Thursday

Track and Field

at NCAA Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, Friday and Saturday

CSN

Baseball

vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College, Morse Stadium, 1 p.m. Friday (DH), noon Saturday (DH)

Softball

at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Rangely, Colo., noon Friday (DH), 11 a.m. Saturday (DH)