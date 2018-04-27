Squeeze bunt sparks Foothill to softball win over Rancho

Foothill freshman Allie Fox beat Rancho on Thursday with one fell swing.
Well, sort of.
Fox executed a successful squeeze bunt in the eighth inning to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 home softball win over the Rams in a key late-season Sunrise League matchup.
Rancho (17-13, 11-6) and Foothill (12-16, 11-6) split the season series and are tied for fourth in the league with eight days remaining in the regular season and region seeding on the line.
“We’re battling to try and get ourselves in a home game, first-round playoff game,” Falcons coach Tom Mayes said. “We’ll see what happens, but definitely big (win) … We knew it was going to be a close game.”
The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning after a throwing error and nifty running from Gianna Carosone, who reached base on a fielder’s choice.
Rancho pitcher MacKenzie Perry was splendid while protecting that lead and struck out eight. But Falcons tied the game in the seventh inning after loading the bases on two errors.
Falcons pitcher Leah Becker was equally as dominant, allowing two hits in eight innings, and retired the Rams in order in the eighth.
Kylie Becker led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a triple, Mayes ordered the bunt and Fox made the most of her opportunity.
“It (was) my part of the game to win this thing,” she said. “My freshman year, it’s amazing to be on varsity and play with the older girls.”
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.