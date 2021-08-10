Summerlin South enters LL Softball World Series on a roll

Summerlin South outscored its opposition 43-2 in the West Regional. Its pitching was dominant, recording two shutouts and allowing one run in each of the other two games.

Summerlin South celebrates its West Region championship on July 30. Photo courtesy of Trisha Christmas.

Summerlin South celebrates its West Region championship on July 30. Photo courtesy of Trisha Christmas.

Summerlin South celebrates its West Region championship on July 30. Photo courtesy of Trisha Christmas.

No Southern Nevada team had ever played in the Little League Softball World Series, but Summerlin South coach Jim Lenahan knew his players had more than just a chance.

And that was before they even played a game.

“When we assembled the team, our expectations were to go to the World Series,” he said. “This year, when they said they were going to take two teams (from each regional), we definitely expected to be one of those teams going in.”

Not that Summerlin South needed that second spot. The Nevada team shut out Arizona 10-0 on July 30 to win the West Region in San Bernardino, California.

The extra spot was available because there is no international portion of the World Series because of COVID-19. The World Series begins Wednesday in Greenville, North Carolina.

Summerlin South’s first game is at 1 p.m. Thursday against New Jersey on ESPN Plus. The championship game is Aug. 18.

“We have the ability to win the whole World Series, so we have that mindset,” Lenahan said. “We don’t have to tell (the players), ‘You’re going to see great pitching.’ They saw great pitching at regionals. They’re going to see good defense. They’re going to see good hitting teams. But we have all of that and more. I believe we’ll have the best pitching and defense there, and we’ll have just as good of hitting as anybody else.”

Softball often comes down to pitching, no matter the level, and Summerlin South is rightfully confident in hurlers Ava Koenig and Jovani Corniel. Summerlin South’s pitching was dominant in the regional, recording two shutouts and allowing one run in each of the other two games.

Then again, Summerlin South was just flat-out dominant period. It outscored the opposition 43-2, scoring in double figures in all four games.

No wonder optimism is so high heading to Greenville.

Playing in the World Series might be a new experience for a Las Vegas team, but Lenahan said Summerlin South is not a one-hit wonder. The league, he said, has been building for five years to reach this moment.

It might have gotten there last year if not for the COVID-induced shutdown.

As for the future, Lenahan hopes his team’s success will bring spark something of a softball renaissance in Southern Nevada. A strong run in the World Series certainly would help that effort.

“Hopefully, all the young girls looking for a sport to play will want to start softball,” Lenahan said.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.