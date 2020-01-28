Super Bowl LIV will be a showcase for two of the best tight ends in the NFL

Travis Kelce and George Kittle are big fans of each other, but the winner of Super Bowl LIV could come down to which tight end has the better game.

At Opening Night ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce both spoke about their admiration for each other's playing style. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, are interviewed by Fox Sports personality Jay Glazer during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night in Marlins Park in Miami, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

MIAMI — One of the most compelling matchups in Super Bowl LIV won’t be a head-to-head blocking or covering or tackling situation. So declaring an actual winner might be difficult, maybe even impossible given how talented the two players in question happen to be.

But you get the feeling that whoever does end up with the best statistical performance between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his San Francisco 49ers counterpart, George Kittle, might make the biggest impact on what team ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night.

For now, though, Kelce and Kittle remain kindred spirits of sorts while occupying a similar place in the mutual admiration society they share.

Tight ends have always been loyal to each other, no matter what jersey the wear. And in Kelce and Kittle’s case, they are clearly fans of each other.

In fact, Kittle isn’t shy about saying he studies Kelce on tape and will incorporate some of what he sees into his game. “What he does in his routes, he has such a great feel,” Kittle said.

The same goes for Kelce back at Kittle. “His tenacity. His approach to the game. It’s relentless,” Kelce said. “I love watching him play.”

Kelce finished with 97 catches for 1.229 yards and five touchdowns this season. Kittle had 85 catches for 1.053 and five touchdowns in 14 games. With tight ends rising in importance, they both take satisfaction that they are showcasing the position’s impact on the biggest stage in sports.

“I just think the tight end position is so incredible,” Kittle said. “Just the greats that have done it, and I think there’s so many great tight ends in the game now.”

Including the two in Sunday’s game. “Just being in the Super Bowl with Travis Kelce is really awesome for me.,” Kittle said.

Tyreek Hill a Richard Sherman fan

Tyreek Hill ordered all the cameras to be turned on when he was asked about veteran 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. The relationship between wide receivers and corners can get testy, especially two known smack talkers like Hill and Sherman. They are bound to square up on Sunday and it was obvious Hill wanted to get in the first word.

And maybe even create an early head-game edge.

Only he went in the opposite direction.

“Richard Sherman,” Hill began. “I respect your game. Thank you for locking down all those receivers. You are truly a GOAT, man. And I really hope we can jersey swap after the game. Much respect to you. Stay healthy. Stay humble. And keep grinding, baby. I can’t wait for the matchup.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.