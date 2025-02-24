Tennis stars to meet in exhibition matches on Las Vegas Strip

The MGM Rewards Slam will feature the WTA’s No. 1-ranked women’s player, Aryna Sabalenka, and the ATP’s No. 2-ranked men’s player, Alexander Zverev.

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during an Argentina Open ATP quarterfinals tennis match at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Casper Ruud of Norway plays a forehand return to Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Some of tennis’ biggest stars will meet in exhibition matches in the MGM Rewards Slam on Saturday and Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

On Saturday, the WTA’s No. 1-ranked women’s player, Aryna Sabalenka, will face former No. 1 Naomi Osaka for the Lion’s Cup.

Sunday’s matches will feature the ATP’s No. 2-ranked men’s player, Alexander Zverev, No. 5 Casper Ruud, and Americans Taylor Fritz (No. 4) and Tommy Paul (No. 9) squaring off in a round-robin event using 10-point tiebreakers. The two players with the most points will meet in the championship for the Lion’s Cup.

Ruud, a 26-year-old Norway native, said he expects the matches to be intense and competitive even though they are exhibitions.

“It should fun,” Ruud said Friday. “I think last year was a success with Rafael (Nadal) and Carlos (Alcaraz). … You want to be the last man standing for sure, It’s a lot of good players. I think it should be pretty tough competition with four players in the top 10.”

Ruud, who has won more than $23 million in career prize earnings, was a late add, replacing No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner, who was suspended last week after failing two doping tests.

Ruud said he hopes the exhibitions will lead to Las Vegas hosting a pro tournament again.

“I’m always up for playing in a place that usually doesn’t have a tournament and bringing tennis to a new place,” he said. “At some point, it would be fun to play an ATP tour event in Vegas.”

Ruud also is looking forward to visiting Las Vegas. He last visited when he played in an ATP Challenger event before he turned 21.

He’s fascinated by the Sphere.

“I would love to see it from that outside and inside. It just looks incredible,” Ruud said. “I love playing golf. One of my bucket list courses is Shadow Creek.”

Tickets for the event start at $55 and are on sale at axs.com.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.