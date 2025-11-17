Ticket information announced for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium

WrestleMania 42 will take place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium, which will play host to the WWE’s marquee event for the second straight year.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix week: What to expect driving around the resort corridor

Ex-Raiders quarterback to appear on ‘ManningCast’ on ‘MNF’

The crowd goes wild as the final fight is announced with the CM Punk versus Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 41at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The crowd boos Logan Paul during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WrestleMania 42 tickets will go on sale on Black Friday, the WWE announced Monday.

Individual tickets will go on sale at 6 a.m. Nov. 28, via Ticketmaster for WWE’s biggest annual event, scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans who buy individual tickets on Black Friday will receive a limited edition WrestleMania 42 T-shirt featuring Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. The T-shirt offer ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28.

Originally planned to take place in New Orleans, WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced in June that WWE’s marquee event would shift to Las Vegas, marking the second straight year the city would play host to the event. The occasion marks the first time a city will host back-to-back WrestleManias since 1989.

The LVCVA is spending $6 million to sponsor WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 41, which took place in April at Allegiant Stadium, drew a two-day crowd of more than 140,000 and generated a $200 million economic gain, according to the LVCVA. The LVCVA spent $5 million to sponsor WrestleMania 41.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.