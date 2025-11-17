Ticket information announced for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium
WrestleMania 42 will take place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium, which will play host to the WWE’s marquee event for the second straight year.
WrestleMania 42 tickets will go on sale on Black Friday, the WWE announced Monday.
Individual tickets will go on sale at 6 a.m. Nov. 28, via Ticketmaster for WWE’s biggest annual event, scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium.
Fans who buy individual tickets on Black Friday will receive a limited edition WrestleMania 42 T-shirt featuring Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. The T-shirt offer ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28.
Originally planned to take place in New Orleans, WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced in June that WWE’s marquee event would shift to Las Vegas, marking the second straight year the city would play host to the event. The occasion marks the first time a city will host back-to-back WrestleManias since 1989.
The LVCVA is spending $6 million to sponsor WrestleMania 42.
WrestleMania 41, which took place in April at Allegiant Stadium, drew a two-day crowd of more than 140,000 and generated a $200 million economic gain, according to the LVCVA. The LVCVA spent $5 million to sponsor WrestleMania 41.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.