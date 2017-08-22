Top Las Vegas junior tennis players expected at Red Rock event

The Red Rock Summer District Championships will take place at the Red Rock Country Club from Thursday through Sunday.

2016 Red Rock Summer District Championship Boys 18 singles runner-up Daniel Kinas poses with champion Ricky Sypert at the Red Rock Country Club. (Facebook)

Just as the high school season begins, there’s another chance for Las Vegas’ top junior tennis players to show off their skills.

The Red Rock Summer District Championship will take place from Thursday through Sunday, and the majority of the top 20 or so local junior players are expected to compete, Red Rock Country Club Director of Tennis Mike Copenhaver said.

“You can count on every program in town being represented by at least a couple players,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said there were 144 registrations for the event, which is considered Level 6, the highest district level tournament available. The tournament ranges in age from 10 to 18 years old, with players competing in new age divisions every two years.

Returning to compete is last year’s Boys 14 singles champion Rua Elmore, whose one loss during the 2016 high school season at Western came in the Class 3A state singles final.

Each player is guaranteed at least two matches in the tournament, and so in order to fit in everything the Red Rock Country Club’s courts are pretty much always in use throughout the duration of the event.

“We try to keep all the courts going at one time,” Copenhaver said. “It’s fun to come out. It’s got that tournament feel.”

BIG3

Former NBA players Jerome Williams and Marcus Banks, along with other players in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, will debut their nationwide health and wellness event on Wednesday to benefit the Las Vegas chapter of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

The event will host children from 8 to 16 years old and include reading time, a shopping spree at select Target stores and a hour-long question and answer session with all the BIG3 players.

Great Santa Run

The charity Opportunity Village opened up its early bird registration for the 13th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run, which will be held in Downtown Las Vegas on December 2.

The discounted price for the 5K or 1-mile Kris Kringle Jingle Walk is $25 through September 4. Paid registration includes a five-piece Santa suit, a commemorative medal and a bag filled with items from event sponsors.

Fishing

Wild West Bass Trail announced it will host its Lucas Oil Western Classic Championship in Henderson for the second year in a row. The bass fishing tournament will be held Sept. 8-10 at Lake Mead. The event will feature 200 anglers from the West Coast competing for the prize payout, and the top pro and co-anglers at the championship will receive a boat and split the prize payout, which is valued at over $150,000.

