Trainer banned after 30th horse dies at Santa Anita

By Beth Harris The Associated Press
June 22, 2019 - 1:46 pm
 

ARCADIA, Calif. — Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer has been banned by the ownership of Santa Anita after a fourth horse from his stable has died — and the 30th overall — at the Southern California track.

The Stronch Group, which owns the track, says Saturday in a statement that Hollendorfer “is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

On the recommendation of a special panel convened to review horses’ medical, training and racing history, the track’s stewards scratched four horses trained by Hollendorfer that were to run Saturday and Sunday.

A 4-year-old gelding trained by Hollendorfer was injured Saturday while exercising on the training track and was euthanized.

It was the 30th death since the racing season began on Dec. 26. The track closes for the season Sunday.

