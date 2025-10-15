Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Top performances

Boys soccer

— Chris Contreras, Rancho: The senior had a goal and an assist in the Rams’ 3-1 win over Mojave.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The senior had five goals and three assists to lead the Cougars to a 9-1 win over Sierra Vista.

— Aiden Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored a goal in the final minute to help the Mustangs tie Cristo Rey 1-1.

— Henry Reed, Palo Verde: The senior had a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Aaron Sanchez, Centennial: The sophomore goalkeeper had seven saves to post his third consecutive shutout in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

Girls volleyball

— Tori Castro, Faith Lutheran: The junior logged 17 kills and seven digs to help the Crusaders sweep Shadow Ridge 25-16, 25-15, 25-16.

— MacKenzie Dalton, Desert Oasis: The junior finished with 10 digs and five aces as the Diamondbacks rolled to 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Doral Academy.

— Daisy DeBoer, Green Valley: The senior had 12 digs and three aces as the Gators cruised past Valley 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.

— Kenna Key, Sierra Vista: The senior posted six kills and a block in the Mountain Lions’ 25-11, 25-11, 25-6 victory over Amplus Academy.

— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior collected 10 assists, six digs and four aces while leading the Roadrunners to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 win over Basic.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bonanza 3, Durango 2

Boulder City 0, Equipo Academy 0

Centennial 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Clark 1, Spring Valley 1

Coronado 9, Sierra Vista 1

Del Sol 9. Sloan Canyon 1

Faith Lutheran 2, Canyon Springs 1

Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0

Legacy 0, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Liberty 5, Desert Oasis 2

Mater East 3, Valley 0

Palo Verde 2, Bishop Gorman 0

Rancho 3, Mojave 1

SLAM! Nevada 6, Doral Academy 1

Sunrise Mountain 9, Chaparral 1

Tech 8, Silverado 1

The Meadows 1, Cristo Rey 1

Western 1, Arbor View 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 1

Bishop Gorman 3, Durango 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Desert Pines 0

Desert Oasis 3, Doral Academy 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Green Valley 3, Valley 0

Las Vegas 3, Losee 0

Liberty 3, Coronado 2

Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Sierra Vista 3, Amplus Academy 0

Tech 3, Basic 0

Virgin Valley 3, The Meadows 2