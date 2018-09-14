Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend returns in February

The Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend will feature the Golden Knights, USA Rugby Sevens, NASCAR, UFC and the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour.

Perry Baker of the United States celebrates with fans after defeating Argentina 28 - 0 in the HSBC USA Sevens rugby tournament Cup Final's in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sports fans in Las Vegas will have some decisions to make as the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend returns from Feb. 28-March 3.

On that weekend, there will be the NASCAR spring race, USA Sevens Rugby championships, UFC and Golden Knights home game the 3rd. This year, the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour also will be held here during that weekend, giving fans plenty of options choose from.

“Las Vegas only knows one gear, and we never settle for second best. No other city in the world could squeeze in half the incredible action that we will offer sports fans for the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend,” Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome the more than 100,000 fans who will be in town­ that weekend.”

The weekend will begin with a dedicated fan festival Feb. 28 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, where there will be a tailgate party and athlete appearances, among other activities.

That will kick off a busy March in Las Vegas as four college basketball conferences will hold their men’s and women’s tournaments in town – most notably the Pac-12.

