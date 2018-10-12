UNLV picks up 3-star linebacker from Scottsdale

Seth Robinson, a three-star linebacker at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, committed to UNLV.

Seth Robinson, a three-star linebacker at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, committed to UNLV. (@SethRobinson00/Twitter)

Seth Robinson, a three-star linebacker at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, committed to UNLV.

“I have not received as much love from a school as I have from UNLV and that is what separates them from everyone else,” he tweeted.

Robinson (6 feet 3 inches, 220 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Arizona, Louisville, Iowa State and Northern Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic.

He has 45 tackles, including 3½ sacks, through eight games.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.