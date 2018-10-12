UNLV picks up 3-star linebacker from Scottsdale

Seth Robinson, a three-star linebacker at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, committed to UNLV.
“I have not received as much love from a school as I have from UNLV and that is what separates them from everyone else,” he tweeted.
Thank you to everyone! #SagU #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/wW7Ix3o2bV
— Seth Robinson (@SethRobinson00) October 12, 2018
Robinson (6 feet 3 inches, 220 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Arizona, Louisville, Iowa State and Northern Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic.
He has 45 tackles, including 3½ sacks, through eight games.
