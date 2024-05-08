73°F
UNLV player falls just shy of bid to NCAA women’s golf championship

Toa Yokoyama at the NCAA women's golf regional at Spanish Trail. (UNLV Athletics)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 3:46 pm
 

UNLV junior Toa Yokoyama came up just short in her bid to reach the NCAA women’s golf championships, falling two shots shy Wednesday of claiming the individual spot available at the Las Vegas Regional at Spanish Trail.

Yokoyama fired a final round 2-over 74 to finish at 1-over 217 for the week, two behind Kent State freshman Veronika Kedronova for the individual bid.

Arkansas earned the team title at Spanish Trail after finishing at even-par 864 for the week. Purdue, Baylor, UCLA and Florida State claimed the other four spots to move on to the NCAA Championship in two weeks at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.

UCLA’s Zoe Campos and Arkansas’ Kajal Mistry shared individual medalist honors at 6 under.

Yokoyama was fighting for the one spot available to any of six players whose teams did not qualify for the regional, or any member of the seven teams that failed to earn a trip to Las Costa.

Among the five other regionals, Mountain West champion San Jose State moved on by placing fifth in the Cle Elum, Washington, regional, where top overall seed Stanford dominated play. San Francisco’s Riana Mission, a graduate of Clark High School, failed to move on after placing 25th as an individual.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

